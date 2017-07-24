 
News By Tag
* Native American
* Nick Lowery
* Youth Foundation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Scottsdale
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


15th Annual Nation Building for Native American Youth Leadership Returning This week!

The Nick Lowery Foundation will be conducting its 15th annual Nation Building for Native Youth, NBNY leadership program in Scottsdale July 27th through 29th at the Embassy Suites hotel.
 
 
nbny-logo_p4scit95
nbny-logo_p4scit95
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Native American
Nick Lowery
Youth Foundation

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Scottsdale - Arizona - US

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Young Native leaders from a number of tribes will be coming to learn the latest in leadership developed over 16 years through a Fellowship Lowery, in the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame, developed after his Masters in Public Administration at the Harvard Kennedy School Center for the Study of American Indian Economic Development.  Lowery, founder of Native Vision with Johns Hopkins 22 years ago, a sports and life skills program featured on Oprah, has gone on to be Founding Director and Chairman of the National fund for American Indian Education, testifying twice on CSPAN about Native Youth and education before the United States Senate Committee on American Indian Affairs.

NBNY is dedicated to helping young Native Leaders become powerful advocates and effective leaders as they challenge the status quo of entrenched rates of high teenage suicide, alcoholism, teenage pregnancy, illiteracy, unemployment and moribund educational options for young souls hungry for hope, opportunity and impact in today's diverse world.

This year they will be hosting their 15th annual event in Scottsdale with special guest at the the Embassy Suites located in Scottsdale at 4415 E. Paradise Village Parkway.

" I believe the work of partners UNITY (United National Indian Tribal Youth, the National Native leadership program also based in Phoenix/Mesa) and NBNY have done to prepare this generation has helped contribute to startling success and impressive organization by multitudes of American Indian tribes pushing back against the powerful interests backing the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline initiative," said Lowery.

NBNY is an interactive, fully engaged program featuring Harvard's Adaptive Leadership model, experiential trust exercises, creativity and creative group exercises and financial literacy, concluded by presenting on serious community issues before a Mock Tribal Council and online on social media. " These skill sets give NBNY youth an attractive and modern edge as they prepare for college and lives of impact and meaning," said Lowery. " NBNY youth are twice as likely to go to the college of their choice, and to confidently believe they have what it takes to make a real difference."  NBNY video: https://vimeo.com/202067254



         During the academy, NBNY youth will have the privilege of learning from and interacting with following guest and more..

·       Nick Lowery, Former Chairman of the National Fund for American Indian Education and Founder of Native Vision

·       Gabriel Ayala - Pascua Yaqui Tribe, classically trained musician, composer and award winning artist

·       Sharon Lechter -   Internationally acclaimed author ("Rich Dad/Poor Dad"/"Think And Grow Rich for Women") & financial literacy guru

·       James CarterBe Legendary Founder & nationally awarded leadership pioneer

·       Michael Bankston - Longtime NFL star for the AZ Cardinals

·       Scott Williams  - Member of Michael Jordan's legendary NBA Chicago Bulls Championship team and GCU Basketball color commentator

To learn more and set up an interview visit www.nicklowery.org

Contact
Cathy Cardenas
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Nick Lowery Youth Foundation
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Native American, Nick Lowery, Youth Foundation
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Scottsdale - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 24, 2017
AdPlotter PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share