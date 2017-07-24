News By Tag
15th Annual Nation Building for Native American Youth Leadership Returning This week!
The Nick Lowery Foundation will be conducting its 15th annual Nation Building for Native Youth, NBNY leadership program in Scottsdale July 27th through 29th at the Embassy Suites hotel.
NBNY is dedicated to helping young Native Leaders become powerful advocates and effective leaders as they challenge the status quo of entrenched rates of high teenage suicide, alcoholism, teenage pregnancy, illiteracy, unemployment and moribund educational options for young souls hungry for hope, opportunity and impact in today's diverse world.
This year they will be hosting their 15th annual event in Scottsdale with special guest at the the Embassy Suites located in Scottsdale at 4415 E. Paradise Village Parkway.
" I believe the work of partners UNITY (United National Indian Tribal Youth, the National Native leadership program also based in Phoenix/Mesa)
NBNY is an interactive, fully engaged program featuring Harvard's Adaptive Leadership model, experiential trust exercises, creativity and creative group exercises and financial literacy, concluded by presenting on serious community issues before a Mock Tribal Council and online on social media. " These skill sets give NBNY youth an attractive and modern edge as they prepare for college and lives of impact and meaning," said Lowery. " NBNY youth are twice as likely to go to the college of their choice, and to confidently believe they have what it takes to make a real difference."
During the academy, NBNY youth will have the privilege of learning from and interacting with following guest and more..
· Nick Lowery, Former Chairman of the National Fund for American Indian Education and Founder of Native Vision
· Gabriel Ayala - Pascua Yaqui Tribe, classically trained musician, composer and award winning artist
· Sharon Lechter - Internationally acclaimed author ("Rich Dad/Poor Dad"/"Think And Grow Rich for Women") & financial literacy guru
· James Carter – Be Legendary Founder & nationally awarded leadership pioneer
· Michael Bankston - Longtime NFL star for the AZ Cardinals
· Scott Williams - Member of Michael Jordan's legendary NBA Chicago Bulls Championship team and GCU Basketball color commentator
To learn more and set up an interview visit www.nicklowery.org
