15th Annual Nation Building for Native American Youth Leadership Returning This week!

The Nick Lowery Foundation will be conducting its 15th annual Nation Building for Native Youth, NBNY leadership program in Scottsdale July 27th through 29th at the Embassy Suites hotel.

-- Young Native leaders from a number of tribes will be coming to learn the latest in leadership developed over 16 years through a Fellowship Lowery, in the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame, developed after his Masters in Public Administration at the Harvard Kennedy School Center for the Study of American Indian Economic Development. Lowery, founder ofwith Johns Hopkins 22 years ago, a sports and life skills program featured on Oprah, has gone on to be Founding Director and Chairman of the National fund for American Indian Education, testifying twice on CSPAN about Native Youth and education before the United States Senate Committee on American Indian Affairs.NBNY is dedicated to helping young Native Leaders become powerful advocates and effective leaders as they challenge the status quo of entrenched rates of high teenage suicide, alcoholism, teenage pregnancy, illiteracy, unemployment and moribund educational options for young souls hungry for hope, opportunity and impact in today's diverse world.This year they will be hosting their 15th annual event in Scottsdale with special guest at the the Embassy Suites located in Scottsdale at 4415 E. Paradise Village Parkway." I believe the work of partners UNITY (United National Indian Tribal Youth, the National Native leadership program also based in Phoenix/Mesa)and NBNY have done to prepare this generation has helped contribute to startling success and impressive organization by multitudes of American Indian tribes pushing back against the powerful interests backing the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline initiative,"said Lowery.NBNY is an interactive, fully engaged program featuring Harvard's Adaptive Leadership model, experiential trust exercises, creativity and creative group exercises and financial literacy, concluded by presenting on serious community issues before a Mock Tribal Council and online on social media. "," said LoweryNBNY video: https://vimeo.com/ 202067254 During the academy, NBNY youth will have the privilege of learning from and interacting with, Former Chairman of the National Fund for American Indian Education and Founder of Native VisionPascua Yaqui Tribe, classically trained musician, composer and award winning artistInternationally acclaimed author ("& financial literacy guruFounder & nationally awarded leadership pioneerLongtime NFL star for the AZ CardinalsMember of Michael Jordan's legendary NBA Chicago Bulls Championship team and GCU Basketball color commentatorTo learn more and set up an interview visit www.nicklowery.org