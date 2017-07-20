Coffee, conversations and more at Ethiopian restaurant Gursha in Palm Jumeriah

Traditional Coffee Cermony

-- Authentic Ethiopian restaurant Gursha offers complimentary coffee throughout the month of July. The aromatic coffee originating from Ethiopia is made to perfection with handpicked beans that are roasted until brown and then brewed for a delightful taste. Lay back on the beachfront and sip on the fresh coffee to relax or catch up with a friend over a cup of coffee at Gursha.Gursha, an Ethiopian family- friendly restaurant located in Palm Jumeirah brings to the UAE authentic flavors of Ethiopia. Focusing on the traditional way of eating, the restaurant offers a communal ambience of dining together and sharing a meal with a group.Established in 2016, Gursha is a family friendly refined casual restaurant based in Palm Jumeirah showcasing rich and authentic Ethiopian food. With beautifully decorated interiors, the restaurant offers multiple facilities like indoor and outdoor seating with a beach view, shisha, bar and free Wi-Fi. Founded by, Chef BeideWorku, Gursha aims to introduce the Ethiopian culture in the Middle East region.For more information:https://www.instagram.com/gurshadubai/https://www.facebook.com/gurshadubai/