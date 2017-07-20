News By Tag
Coffee, conversations and more at Ethiopian restaurant Gursha in Palm Jumeriah
Gursha, an Ethiopian family- friendly restaurant located in Palm Jumeirah brings to the UAE authentic flavors of Ethiopia. Focusing on the traditional way of eating, the restaurant offers a communal ambience of dining together and sharing a meal with a group.
Date: Offer valid until month end, July 31, 2017
Venue: Gursha, Unit 01, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah
Time: 12pm to 12am
About Gursha:
Established in 2016, Gursha is a family friendly refined casual restaurant based in Palm Jumeirah showcasing rich and authentic Ethiopian food. With beautifully decorated interiors, the restaurant offers multiple facilities like indoor and outdoor seating with a beach view, shisha, bar and free Wi-Fi. Founded by, Chef BeideWorku, Gursha aims to introduce the Ethiopian culture in the Middle East region.
