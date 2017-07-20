 
Industry News





Coffee, conversations and more at Ethiopian restaurant Gursha in Palm Jumeriah

 
 
Traditional Coffee Cermony
Traditional Coffee Cermony
DUBAI, UAE - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Authentic Ethiopian restaurant Gursha offers complimentary coffee throughout the month of July. The aromatic coffee originating from Ethiopia is made to perfection with handpicked beans that are roasted until brown and then brewed for a delightful taste. Lay back on the beachfront and sip on the fresh coffee to relax or catch up with a friend over a cup of coffee at Gursha.

Gursha, an Ethiopian family- friendly restaurant located in Palm Jumeirah brings to the UAE authentic flavors of Ethiopia. Focusing on the traditional way of eating, the restaurant offers a communal ambience of dining together and sharing a meal with a group.

Date: Offer valid until month end, July 31, 2017

Venue: Gursha, Unit 01, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah

Time: 12pm to 12am

About Gursha:

Established in 2016, Gursha is a family friendly refined casual restaurant based in Palm Jumeirah showcasing rich and authentic Ethiopian food. With beautifully decorated interiors, the restaurant offers multiple facilities like indoor and outdoor seating with a beach view, shisha, bar and free Wi-Fi. Founded by, Chef BeideWorku, Gursha aims to introduce the Ethiopian culture in the Middle East region.

For more information:

http://www.gursha-dubai.com/

https://www.instagram.com/gurshadubai/

https://www.facebook.com/gurshadubai/
Source:Gursha
