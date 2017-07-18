Gospel R&B and Jazz Icon Connie Harvey release a spectacular EP worldwide!

Connie Harvey was raised in a small town called Halifax County, NC with a population of 1,937 according to last year 2016 census. No one know for certain or are aware of the fact that a celebrity of her statue resides in this town, but they will now

We've Got The Power by Connie Harvey

-- Born in Scotland Neck, North Carolina Connie Harvey started singing with her mother in the Church Choir of Second Saint James Disciples of Christ Church in Brooklyn, NY with the protective and supportive influences every step of the way, and she also developed the deeply rooted Faith and determination that would be key for her longevity in the music business. Connie Harvey attended South Shore High School in Brooklyn, NY and The Negro Ensemble Co. in New York City.Then Harvey met up with two very talented experienced singers Earnest Wright from The Imperials and JT Carter from The Crest who taught Harvey how to harmonize. An intense and disciplined artist, Connie understands the meaning of using the talent that the Lord gave you and staying true to your dreams. Harvey made her recording debut with GSF records and was soon after featured with the group Ecstasy, Passion and Pain, Harvey recorded 3 songs with the group "Passion" , "It's A Shame and" "Dance The Night Away". Harvey quickly became one of the most sought after studio vocalist in New York City along with good friend Jocelyn Brown.Connie was featured on the Garage records house hit" Vicious produced by the legendary Larry LaVann, also the song was used on Notorious BIG's song Friend of Mine. In addition to working on an R&B compilation with Bobby Konders, on a song written by Connie entitled "Where Is Our Future" which was released on PolyGram Records. Connie gained recognition in the recording industry by lending her incredible vocal talents to a wide array of artist including Jocelyn Brown's hit Somebody Else's Guy, live television shows singing background on Saturday Night Live with Debbie Harry, Joe Piscapo and the Grammy Awards show with Michael Jackson. Toured with Teddy Pendergrass, Cuba Gooding Sr. from the Main Ingredient, recorded back ground vocals on Billy Idol's To Be A Lover and Steve Winwood's"Back In The Highlife Album.Toured with the Chiffons" He's So Fine". Harvey writes many of her own songs. Her extraordinary vocal arrangements blend the elements into an intricate and explosive combination that is irresistible. Connie performs in Europe at the world famous Terrasse Restaurant in Zurich and the Museum Blumenstein in Solothurn Switzerland. Connie is also a voice instructor and Choir Director. Instructed voice at the Halifax Community College in NC. And a children's Choir in Switzerland. Also performed on the 2012 One Love Gospel Cruise. Determined to as she puts it spread the message of the Lord. Connie's collaboration with Eric Kupper, Peter Rahover "Lift Me Up" and "Make Sweet Music" takes her performance to new highs. Connie's latest project is a Gospel CD of songs written by Connie. Her new single is collaboration with Jocelyn Brown entitled "We've Got The Power". Connie sings R&B, Gospel and Jazz. Connie is a member of SAG/ AFTRA. Moving forward Connie's new project will be distributed by GI Records an affiliate of No Limits Forever Gospel East. All songs written by Connie Harvey will include. "We've Got The Power", "Thank You Lord", "Make Sweet Music", "Lift Me Up", "Love One Another" and more. For Bookings contact: chilliconni@gmail.com or call: 252-822-3308."We've Got The Power" is available now for pre-release on Spotify, ITunes, Tidal, Amazon, Google Play. Official release date and video is forth coming.