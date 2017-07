Call for Papers Aquafeed Horizons Asia 2018 - Deadline September 1, 2017

Papers are now invited from qualified presenters on new developments in aquatic feed processing and formulation

Conferences for aquafeed professionals since 2006

Contact

Suzi Dominy

***@aquafeed.com Suzi Dominy

End

-- A call for papers has been issued for the 11th Aquafeed Horizons Conference. The deadline for submission is September 1, 2017.Papers are now invited from qualified presenters in the following subject areas, as they relate to the aquafeed sector:~ advances in formulations for specific farmed species;~ advances in formulations for different rearing systems;~ advances in formulations for different lifestages;~ protein or carb alternatives;~ functional ingredients for animal health and growth, environmental impact, the manipulation of finished products, optimizing ~ available raw materials;~ regional feed markets and market direction;~ food chain safety;~ new aquafeed processing technology;~ aquafeed processing efficiency;~ aquafeed processing considerations when using novel ingredients;~ impacts of processing on ingredients and finished feed quality;~ regional feed markets and market direction.Aquafeed Horizons is Aquafeed.com's flagship international conference, delivering advances in processing and formulation to commercial aquafeed manufacturers and industry stakeholders since 2006.The one-day conference will take place once again alongside Victam Asia trade show in Bangkok, which will run from March 27-29, 2018.Download the submission form and find more information about Aquafeed Horizons and proceedings from the most recent conference at http://feedconferences.com