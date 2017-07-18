 
Industry News





ANX Gallery Presents: "Beauty in Fragility" by Maya Vivas

Where: ANX Gallery by ADX Portland, 1015 SE Stark Ave When: Opening Reception: Friday, August 4th, 6-9pm. Artist Talk @ 7pm Show runs Aug 4th-25th. Private viewings available by appointment.
 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- ADX Portland's new art and retail exhibition space ANX Gallery presents its third show of the year: "Beauty in Fragility" - an exhibit of work by Portland-based artist Maya Vivas.

Beauty in Fragility is the combination of two distinct bodies of work: "Radical Emergence: An exploration in adaptation, sensuality, & abundance" and "Black: Dissected & Articulated."

"These works not only illustrate my struggle to conceptualize and navigate my own complex identities but meld together ideas of growth, harvest, commodity and the exchange of goods. Radical Emergence (works in porcelain) serves as the exterior side of this struggle, exploring beauty in growth; while Black is interior, delving further into identity, gaining comfortability in vulnerability, and realizing that there is beauty in fragility." - Maya Vivas

About the Artist:

Born to immigrant parents in Miami Florida, Maya grew up in a mixed culture filled to the brim with Cuban and Trinidadian food, music, dance, and most importantly an appetite for creative expression and travel. They moved to the PNW after spending a three-month ceramic arts residency, elbow deep in the terra cotta hills of Driving Creek Railway and Potteries in Coromandel, New Zealand.

Maya's work captures the textures from flora, mineral, and the human body, re-translating these motifs into a newly invented form that is alive, sensual and dynamic. They believe that the beautiful, carnal, and heartbreaking nature of clay, is a reflection of the human experience. And seeks to hold this reflection up to all who are willing to see it.

Preview: http://mayavivas.com

ANX Gallery: https://adxportland.com/anx-gallery

Matt Preston - Communications Director
matt@adxportand.com
Source:
Email:***@adxportand.com
