Solid Gold Pet Introduces New Lines Of Superfood Dog & Cat Products At Superzoo
The Company That Started the Holistic Pet Food Movement Continues to Lead the Charge with New & Reformulated Recipes for Dogs & Cats
Solid Gold Pet continues to innovate with new recipes grounded in nutrient-dense superfoods and high-quality proteins that give pets the highest quality of holistic nutrition for lifelong health.
Dog Food Innovation:
Dogs will certainly have something to howl about with several new Solid Gold® dry and wet foods hitting retailers' shelves in August. The launches feature new foods for puppies to seniors, small breeds and everything in between, including:
· - Love at First Bark™ starts puppies out with excellent nutrition and optimal protein for their growing bodies with a dry food recipe and two wet food options delivered in a delicious gravy.
· -Young at Heart™ Chicken, Sweet Potato & Spinach dry food recipe focuses on balanced vitamin and mineral levels to keep those tails wagging well into their senior years.
· - Available in both a dry and wet food option, Fit and Fabulous™ Chicken, Sweet Potato & Green Bean weight control recipe provides optimal protein while remaining low in fat and calories.
· - Solid Gold® is also building upon its successful Mighty Mini™ line for toy and small breed dogs with a new flavor, Lamb, Sweet Potato & Cranberry, available in both a dry and wet food option.
· - Another extension includes the offering of Solid Gold's popular Green Cow™ Green Beef Tripe Recipe in an easy-to-serve 3.5 oz. cup.
All of these new dry dog food recipes are grain and gluten-free and feature Solid Gold's proprietary blend of 20 nutrient-dense superfoods. Solid Gold's wet dog foods are nutritionally complete and balanced allowing them to be served as a meal or a topper or treat.
Dog Treat Innovation:
Solid Gold Pet will further drive its ownership of Superfoods within the pet food industry with the launch of the brand new grain, and gluten-free Solid Gold® Superfoods Chewy Dog Treats debuted at SuperZoo. Combining real meat with five core Superfoods and leveraging unique ingredients such as pineapple, chamomile, ginger and more, these delicious treats offer a healthy indulgence for dogs. Featuring a meaty texture and flavorful aroma, these treats have the appearance of a drop cookie bringing further differentiation to market.
Cat Food Innovation:
Building upon the momentum of a growing cat portfolio, Solid Gold® is launching several dry and wet foods designed to deliver the balanced nutrition cats need with the flavor and variety they crave.
· - Let's Stay In™ is formulated for indoor cats and delivers more fiber than the current leading indoor cat product and can help reduce the occurrence of hairballs. Available in two potato-free recipes: Chicken, Lentils and Apples and Salmon, Lentils, and Apples.
- Tropical Blendz™ takes a unique twist on the classic paté by pairing real meat with nutrient-rich coconut oil to support skin and coat health.
· - Two new recipes under the Flavorful Feast™ line brings paté offerings uniquely designed for kittens and adult indoor cats. Containing essential vitamins and minerals, Flavorful Feast™ helps kittens develop and provides indoor cats with premium nutrition and flavor.
· -Solid Gold's successful Holistic Delights™ line of creamy bisques is expanding with two new recipes: Turkey & Coconut Milk and Chicken Liver & Coconut Milk. The high-quality meats offer exceptional palatability while coconut milk provides an easy-to-digest source of calcium.
Similar to Solid Gold's dog product launches, these grain and gluten-free cat foods utilize a proprietary blend of Superfoods to support the lifelong health of a cat. All of the wet cat food launches are nutritionally complete and balanced.
"As creators of the high-end natural pet food category, we're excited to continue to deliver innovation that is grounded in our core philosophy of carefully blending nutrient-dense Superfoods with high-quality proteins to produce premium nutrition that helps pets thrive," said Bob Rubin, CEO, and President of Solid Gold Pet. "These product launches are strategically aligned with category growth and the needs of pet parents, but feature a unique Solid Gold® stamp with our holistic approach to balancing ingredients for the optimal lifelong health of the pet."
On Tuesday, July 25th attendees are invited to attend a happy hour at the Solid Gold® booth (#1339) to enjoy drinks and light appetizers, learn more about the brand and view a screening of the documentary, Golden Girl: The Sissy McGill Story. It will run from 3:30-4:00 pm, with the happy hour continuing until 5:00 pm.
The SuperZoo show will be held from July 25th through 27th at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.
# # #
About Solid Gold Pet
Solid Gold Pet was founded on the simple belief that every pet deserves the longest, happiest life possible and that quality nutrition is the foundation for achieving this. As America's first holistic pet food brand, Solid Gold® delivers more than 40 years of nutritional expertise for dogs and cats. Our holistic recipes carefully balance nutrient-dense Superfoods with high-quality proteins to provide transformative lifelong health for your pet. From food to treats to wellness supplements, Solid Gold® can help your pet live life to the fullest.
Pet parents seeking the best nutrition for their dogs and cats can find Solid Gold at their local Petco or independent pet stores nationwide. For more information visit www.solidgoldpet.com or follow the brand on Facebook (@SolidGoldPet (https://www.facebook.com/
