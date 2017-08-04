News By Tag
inStyleTV is proud to showcase Silipint
The unbreakable, flexible and environmentally conscious drinking experience from Silipint - the original silicone pint!
Ann Marie
PR@westmediaproductions.tv
561-613-6022
(BOCA RATON, Fla. – July 23, 2017) inStyleTV is proud to showcase Silipint
National We-TV August 4, 2017 Friday 8:30AM
Atlanta WPXA August 1, 2017 Tuesday 8:00AM
Cleveland WVPX August 1, 2017 Tuesday 8:30AM
Pittsburgh WINP August 2, 2017 Wednesday 7:00AM
San Francisco KKPX August 2, 2017 Wednesday 7:00AM
Washington D.C. WPXW August 3, 2017 Thursday 7:00AM
Seattle KWPX August 4, 2017 Friday 7:00AM
Raleigh NC WRPX August 4, 2017 Friday 7:00 AM
Hartford WHPX August 5, 2017 Saturday 8:30AM
Denver KPXC August 7, 2017 Monday 7:30AM
With the only patent for Silicone drinkware in the US, these unique and useful cups are made from eco-friendly and FDA-approved food-grade silicone, making them super safe, BPA free and unbreakable.
And while each Silipint is flexible and lightweight, they are also durable, sturdy and exceptionally strong. Silipints are available for every drinking need in pints, half pints, stemless wine, tumblers, rocks and shot sizes. Translucent, tie-dye and even glow-in-the dark cups are offered undecorated, with stock designs, or customizable with your special event or company logo. The silicone inks never scratch, chip or fade, creating lasting memories and profound impressions.
They've created something for everything and everyone, even your beloved pup. This foldable and packable silicone dog bowl is ideal for taking with you and fido, wherever you may roam.
You can insulate your coffee in the morning, squish it into your messenger bag, heat your soup at lunch, hold your afternoon pint and survive when you leave it on the roof of your car. It can be used in the microwave, the freezer, cleaned in the dishwasher and then put in the oven to make cupcakes.
At the end of the day, your Silipint's usefulness is limited only by your imagination and commitment to life hacks. You won't throw it away. Ever.
For more information about Silipint, visithttps://www.silipint.com/
ABOUT inStyleTV:
inStyleTV is produced by WestMedia Productions and airs on We TV & ION Television. The program is a fast paced, 30 minute television show presented in an exciting news magazine format and focused on bringing innovative ideas, helpful hints and stylish products to its many viewers. inStyleTV is there with you, giving you uncommon insight & instant access to a wide variety of interesting products and services. For additional information or to view a segment visit: www.instyletv.net (http://www.instyletv.net/
About Silipint:
Rick Fredland created the first Silipint in 2010. Always the inventor, Rick had already created the world's first silicone dog bowl – the Tazlab Aqua-Fur. Looking for new ways to promote this incredibly simple yet versatile material, he thought, "Why not a pint glass?" With enthusiastic support from the community, Rick brought together a team connected by their shared vision for innovative, thirst-quenching solutions. The response was overwhelming and soon the company and adventure was launched.
