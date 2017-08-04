 
Industry News





inStyleTV is proud to showcase Silipint

The unbreakable, flexible and environmentally conscious drinking experience from Silipint - the original silicone pint!
 
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Media Contact
Ann Marie
PR@westmediaproductions.tv
561-613-6022

The unbreakable, flexible and environmentally conscious drinking experience from Silipint - the original silicone pint!

(BOCA RATON, Fla. – July 23, 2017) inStyleTV is proud to showcase Silipint

National  We-TV  August 4, 2017  Friday  8:30AM
Atlanta  WPXA  August 1, 2017  Tuesday  8:00AM
Cleveland  WVPX  August 1, 2017  Tuesday  8:30AM
Pittsburgh  WINP  August 2, 2017  Wednesday  7:00AM
San Francisco  KKPX  August 2, 2017  Wednesday  7:00AM
Washington D.C.  WPXW  August 3, 2017  Thursday  7:00AM
Seattle  KWPX  August 4, 2017  Friday  7:00AM
Raleigh NC  WRPX  August 4, 2017  Friday  7:00 AM
Hartford  WHPX  August 5, 2017  Saturday  8:30AM
Denver  KPXC  August 7, 2017  Monday  7:30AM

With the only patent for Silicone drinkware in the US, these unique and useful cups are made from eco-friendly  and FDA-approved food-grade silicone, making them super safe, BPA free and unbreakable.

And while each Silipint is flexible and lightweight, they are also durable, sturdy and exceptionally strong.  Silipints are available for every drinking need in pints, half pints, stemless wine, tumblers, rocks and shot sizes. Translucent, tie-dye and even glow-in-the dark cups are offered undecorated, with stock designs, or customizable with your special event or company logo. The silicone inks never scratch, chip or fade, creating lasting memories and profound impressions.

They've created something for everything and everyone, even your beloved pup. This foldable and packable silicone dog bowl is ideal for taking with you and fido, wherever you may roam.

You can insulate your coffee in the morning, squish it into your messenger bag, heat your soup at lunch, hold your afternoon pint and survive when you leave it on the roof of your car. It can be used in the microwave, the freezer, cleaned in the dishwasher and then put in the oven to make cupcakes.

At the end of the day, your Silipint's usefulness is limited only by your imagination and commitment to life hacks. You won't throw it away. Ever.

For more information about Silipint, visithttps://www.silipint.com/

ABOUT inStyleTV:

inStyleTV is produced by WestMedia Productions and airs on We TV & ION Television. The program is a fast paced, 30 minute television show presented in an exciting news magazine format and focused on bringing innovative ideas, helpful hints and stylish products to its many viewers. inStyleTV is there with you, giving you uncommon insight & instant access to a wide variety of interesting products and services.  For additional information or to view a segment visit: www.instyletv.net (http://www.instyletv.net/)

About Silipint:
Rick Fredland created the first Silipint in 2010. Always the inventor, Rick had already created the world's first silicone dog bowl – the Tazlab Aqua-Fur. Looking for new ways to promote this incredibly simple yet versatile material, he thought, "Why not a pint glass?" With enthusiastic support from the community, Rick brought together a team connected by their shared vision for innovative, thirst-quenching solutions. The response was overwhelming and soon the company and adventure was launched.
Source:Silipint
Email:***@westmediaproductions.tv Email Verified
Tags:Family, Entertaining, Drinkwear
Industry:Television
Location:Boca Raton - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
