INOLEX Establishes New Paris, France Sales Office

-- INOLEX is increasing its presence in Europe with the establishment of its new Paris, France sales office. The location, with its team of technical product and client servicing experts, will focus on delivering INOLEX's portfolio of industry-leading ingredients particularly in Alternative Preservation solutions and safe, natural and innovative ingredients in the beauty and personal care industry.The recent addition of, Technical Sales Manager, underscores the commitment by INOLEX to enhancing its client-facing resouces in key beauty care markets. Anais joins INOLEX with over 8 years of cosmetic industry experience, having worked in numerous beauty care companies, including Dr. Straetmans, Unipex Group, Shülke France, and L'Oréal. She holds a Masters in Fine Chemistry in Cosmetology and an undergraduate degree in Biochemistry, with a specialization in marketing and communications.joined the team earlier this year as Commercial Sales Assistant. Mathilde brings her experience in procurement from at ieS Labo (INOLEX Provence) to serve as a vital point person for customer service and European sales at INOLEX. She holds a National Arts Plastics Diploma from Ecole regionale des Beaux Arts-Saint Etienne."France has historically been the center of beauty and luxury goods in Europe. Our acquisition of ieS LABO, INOLEX Provence in Oraison, France in 2015 and our growing European sales office represent the value we place in being close to the source of our materials and to our partners," notes David Plimpton, INOLEX CEO.