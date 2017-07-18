News By Tag
SE Alabama chooses to make long term relationship with GD over the use of the CAREpoint Workstation.
GD
GD CAREpoint chosen to enhance patient care at Southeast Alabama Medical Center
Dothan, AL April, 2017 — GD has announced that Southeast Alabama Medical Center has joined the family of more than 800 hospital and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) communication system implementations by the company. The Alabama based hospital and local EMS network have taken the initiative to enhance patient care by implementing new CAREpoint workstations. GD's CAREpoint Workstation & e-Bridge Mobile Telemedicine systems help hospitals and EMS improve patient care while reducing costs through process and QA improvements, plus better documentation and data management. "Managing patient care the Emergency Department is complex enough.", says Curt Bashford, GD's CEO. "Integrating prehospital care from EMS with the ED and critical services like trauma, cardiology and neurology magnifies it. This is where Responsive Innovation from GD makes a real difference."
Like other hospitals throughout the Unites States, Southeast Alabama will use GD's CAREpoint to manage all its EMS related activities from the powerful workstation. Typical usage goals aimed to deliver a strong Return on Investment (ROI) through improvements in patient care and cost reduction include:
· Improving EMS call handling and notifications from 2-way radio, phone and web
· Reduce door-to-treatment times for Stroke, STEMI, and Trauma
· Provide secure mobile notifications to remote Cardio, Neuro, and Trauma teams
· Simplify and unify reception, distribution, and documentation of prehospital 12-Lead ECGs
· Enhance CQI with better documentation, digital voice/data logging and reporting tools
· Implement a HIPAA-secure platform for Mobile Telemedicine pictures, video and data
· Overall enhancement to on-line medical direction and decision support
About Southeast Alabama Medical Center
Southeast Alabama Medical Center is a not-for-profit community health system dedicated to improving the health and quality of life of the residents of southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia and the Florida Panhandle. Through advanced treatment and technology, it provides for the changing healthcare needs of the growing communities it serves since 1957. The progress of the Medical Center represents the distinguished service of dedicated board members, physicians, employees and volunteers, and a supportive community.
It takes more than technology and a modern facility to treat people. It takes a team of dedicated, well-trained professionals to continually deliver quality healthcare. Employing a staff of more than 2,700, the Medical Center is recognized as one of the largest employers in the region and is proud of its reputation of providing a positive and responsive work environment. The Medical Center is supported by a medical staff of approximately 350 physicians representing virtually every medical specialty. Ninety percent of the medical staff at Southeast Alabama Medical Center is board-certified compared to the national average of 60 percent.
Through innovation and sustained performance, the Medical Center, a 420-bed regional referral center, has achieved the reputation of providing the best diagnostic, clinical, surgical and patient care services available in the region.
About CAREpoint & e-Bridge
Responsive Innovation includes the CAREpoint Workstation (http://www.general-
e-BRIDGE Mobile Telemedicine apps enable the sharing of real-time, HIPAA-compliant multi-media messaging: voice, text, pictures, video clips and live video; as well as data from connected devices such as NIBP, SP02, weight, ultrasound, and more. Available for smartphones, tablets and PCs, the apps are used for consults between EMS, mobile integrated health-community paramedicine, hospitals, and public safety entities for enhancing patient care.
About GD (General Devices)
Based in Ridgefield, NJ, GD is a medical device and technology solution company. Its Core Purpose is to improve the health and wellbeing of the public at large by providing Responsive Innovation for public safety responders and health care providers. For more than three decades, GD has been the leader in EMS-hospital communications and mobile telemedicine systems, connecting care providers nationwide and handling over 10,000 calls daily.
For more information, visit www.general-
Contact
Andy Birnbaum, Marketing Manager
***@general-
End
