GD CAREpoint chosen to enhance patient care at Holston Valley Medical Center
HVMC chooses to build long term relationship with GD through the use of the CAREpoint Workstation
Kingsport, TN February, 2017 — GD is pleased to announced that Holston Valley Medical Center has been a part of the family of more than 800 hospital and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) communication system implementations by the company. The Tennessee-based hospital and local EMS network have taken the initiative to enhance patient care by implementing the new version of the CAREpoint workstation. Wellmont Health System, which owns and operates Holston Valley, has committed to the company for several years now and wanted to continue this relationship due to the great success Wellmont had from these devices along with the great customer service it received. GD's CAREpoint Workstation & e-Bridge Mobile Telemedicine systems help hospitals and EMS improve patient care while reducing costs through process and QA improvements, plus better documentation and data management. "Managing patient care the Emergency Department is complex enough." says Curt Bashford, GD's CEO. "Integrating prehospital care from EMS with the ED and critical services like trauma, cardiology and neurology magnifies it. This is where Responsive Innovation from GD makes a real difference."
Like other hospitals throughout the Unites States, Holston Valley will use GD's CAREpoint to manage all its EMS-related activities from the powerful workstation. Typical usage goals aimed to deliver a strong Return on Investment (ROI) through improvements in patient care and cost reduction include:
· Improving EMS call handling and notifications from 2-way radio, phone and web
· Reduce door-to-treatment times for Stroke, STEMI, and Trauma
· Provide secure mobile notifications to remote Cardio, Neuro, and Trauma teams
· Simplify and unify reception, distribution, and documentation of prehospital 12-Lead ECGs
· Enhance CQI with better documentation, digital voice/data logging and reporting tools
· Implement a HIPAA-secure platform for Mobile Telemedicine pictures, video and data
· Overall enhancement to on-line medical direction and decision support
About Wellmont Health System
Wellmont Health System is a leading health care provider in the Tri-Cities region of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Formed in 1996 with the merger of Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn., and Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn., Wellmont is a not-for-profit, integrated health system guided by the mission to deliver superior health care with compassion and a vision to deliver the best health care anywhere.
Wellmont has grown steadily since its inception, developing a regional network of hospitals and health care facilities serving patients in Kingsport, Bristol, Johnson City and surrounding communities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Today, thousands of caregivers and hundreds of physicians help contribute to Wellmont's Healing Environment every day, focusing on curing diseases and healing patients.
About CAREpoint & e-Bridge
Responsive Innovation includes the CAREpoint Workstation (http://www.general-
e-BRIDGE Mobile Telemedicine apps enable the sharing of real-time, HIPAA-compliant multi-media messaging: voice, text, pictures, video clips and live video; as well as data from connected devices such as NIBP, SP02, weight, ultrasound, and more. Available for smartphones, tablets and PCs, the apps are used for consults between EMS, mobile integrated health-community paramedicine, hospitals, and public safety entities for enhancing patient care.
About GD (General Devices)
Based in Ridgefield, NJ, GD is a medical device and technology solution company. Its Core Purpose is to improve the health and wellbeing of the public at large by providing Responsive Innovation for public safety responders and health care providers. For more than three decades, GD has been the leader in EMS-hospital communications and mobile telemedicine systems, connecting care providers nationwide and handling over 10,000 calls daily.
For more information, visit www.general-
Contact
Andy Birnbaum, GD, Marketing Manager
***@general-
End
