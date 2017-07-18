 
Industry News





Otani Gardens Coming Soon to Seattle

 
 
Lennar is bringing new homes to South Seattle at Otani Gardens.
SEATTLE - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is bringing new homes to a prime South Seattle location with Otani Gardens, which plans to celebrate a model grand opening in mid September. This setting provides gorgeous Lake Washington views and new homes will showcase three-story designs, many with full-length rooftop decks perfect for enjoying the vista.

"We've had so much interest in this upcoming community already," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "Interested homeshoppers are encouraged to sign up for our VIP interest list. Homesite reservations will begin soon."

Lennar will debut eight brand-new floorplans at Otani Gardens with sizes that range approximately from 2,008 to 2,726 square feet. These flexible floorplan feature smart, open layouts and beautiful Everything's Included features. Set in an urban environment with urban architectural design to match, these homes have flat, long and narrow fireplaces that are set seamlessly in the wall.

With interest mounting, homeshoppers should join the VIP interest list to stay informed on this community. Lennar will not be pre-selling but homesite reservations will soon be available. The Grand Opening will be the first opportunity to tour the model homes and purchase. Only a limited number of homesites will be available.

For more information or to join the interest list please visit www.lennar.com/seattle.

  With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
