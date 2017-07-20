 
Alpha Capital Atlanta Releases Report on OCIO Common Misconceptions

Outsourced Chief investment Officer (OCIO) solutions have exploded in popularity, and along with them, misunderstandings have sprung up. A new Alpha Capital report addresses the most common – and most dangerous – misconceptions.
 
 
ATLANTA - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Alpha Capital Management (Alpha Capital), which offers consultant search services for institutions, announces the release of a new research report titled "Outsourced CIO: Not a Silver Bullet." The report, which was made available today on Alpha Capital's website, identifies six common misconceptions about outsourced CIO, or discretionary, investment solutions.

In its simplest form, OCIO simply describes a relationship in which a consultant has discretion to make changes over an investment pool, rather than simply providing advice to the staff or board of directors. "Working with organizations and boards, we hear the same questions about OCIO over and over again," Brad Alford, founder and principal of Alpha Capital notes. "We want to clear up misinformation and allow our clients to decide whether OCIO is right for them." No solution is perfect for every client. OCIO is certainly not a silver bullet, but it can be a great weapon for an organization.

The report can be downloaded for free at Alpha Capital's website: http://www.alphacapitalmgmt.com/news

About Alpha Capital Management, LLC
Founded in 2006 in Atlanta, GA, Alpha Capital Management is an independent advisory firm focused on financial services. Alpha Capital Atlanta seeks to provide unbiased advice to our clients, institutions and financial advisors. Alpha Capital works with institutions as an investment consultant search service provider. Our RFP services find the best investment consulting or outsourced CIO relationship to meet each client's diverse needs. Alpha Capital also partners with financial advisors to combine high quality financial planning with an institutionalized approach to investment management and portfolio construction. Learn more at http://www.alphacapitalmgmt.com

Contact
Anna Dunn Tabke (Principal)
Alpha Capital Management, LLC
***@alphacapitalmgmt.com
Source:Alpha Capital Management, LLC
Email:***@alphacapitalmgmt.com Email Verified
