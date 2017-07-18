Attorney Lynne Torgerson, Criminal Defense Attorney, wins dismissal of felony threats of violence

Contact

-- Attorney Lynne Torgerson, Criminal Defense Attorney, obtained a dismissal of a felony threats of violence case in Ramsey County on behalf of her client. It was alleged that her client stabbed her husband in his shoulder. Just short of appearing for a jury trial, the State dismissed the charges in the interest of justice.Lynne Torgerson, Esq., assault lawyer, is a lawyer of excellence and experience of over 27 years. She is a graduate of the University of Minnesota, obtaining degress in Political Science and Psychology. Ms. Torgerson also graduated from William Mitchell College of Law, with Honors. While at William Mitchell College of Law, Ms. Torgerson was a Member of Law Review, a participant of The Honorable Rosalie Wahl Moot Court competition, an Intern with The Honorable Henry W. McCarr, and a recipient of The Honorable Charles Amdahl Scholarship. After law school, Ms. Torgerson was a Law Clerk for The Honroable Magistrate Judge Geffen, United States District Court, Los Angeles, California. Ms. Torgerson has had her own successful law practice, based out of Minneapolis, Minnesota, since 1995. In 2010, Ms. Torgerson was awarded Attorney of the Year. This followed winning a case at the United States Supreme Court, based on Sixth Amendment right of confrontation grounds, a feat accomplished by a very select few lawyers. Ms. Torgerson has also been awarded Attorney for the New Millenium. For assistance, please call (612) 339-5073.