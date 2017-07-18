News By Tag
Oxnard Salsa Festival Announces Salsa Recipe Contest/Professional Division Winners
Winners of the 2017 Oxnard Salsa Festival's Salsa Recipe Contest/Professional Division were announced July 20.
The eight judges sampled 26 different salsas from 14 restaurants, caterers and professional salsa makers. Categories were Red, Green, Hot, Medium, Mild and Specialty/Fruit. The winners are CP Catering (Best Red and Best Specialty/Fruit salsas), BG's Café (Best Green and Best Mild salsas), Vallarta Supermarkets (Best Hot salsa) and La Dolce Vita (Best Medium salsa). BG's Café also took home the Judges' Choice Award (best of the best) for its green salsa.
Guests at the festival event voted La Dolce Vita's red mild salsa as their "People's Choice.
Festivalgoers can sample these and other salsas during the 24th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival, July 29 and 30 from 11am to 7pm at Plaza Park (Fifth and 'B' Streets in downtown Oxnard). Tent admission is $5 per person, which includes freshly made Mission Foods' tortilla chips and 10 tasting tickets. An amateur salsa recipe contest will be held Sunday, July 30 in the festival's salsa tasting tent. Pre-registration is required; applications for the amateur challenge can be accessed online at www.OxnardSalsaFestival.com.
Other festival highlights include live salsa and Latin bands, vendor marketplace, international foods, kids' play zone, community stage and the popular, "Dancing With Our CommunityStars"
The Oxnard Salsa Festival is presented each year by the Oxnard (http://oxnarddowntowners.org/
For festival information,call 805‐535‐4060 or visit www.OxnardSalsaFestival.com.
