Small Business Expo Brings the Country's Largest Small Business Trade Show to Los Angeles
The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country's top cities for small business bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment that features more than 20+ free workshops and programs along with 100+ interactive booths, demos and brand exhibits. Headlining the event is Bill Walsh, Founder and CEO of Powerteam International with a presentation:
Start-ups and business owners can take advantage of free admission and educational workshops (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
"Experts tell us that more and more Los Angeles residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."
LOS ANGELES SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the California Market Center | Penthouse – 110 East 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90079 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com. (mailto:Susan@
About Small Business Expo
Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. In 2015-2016 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.
