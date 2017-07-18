 
Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


Jo-B Sebastian releases new music video "Ghøst"

Artist's Jo-B Sebastian debut music video is a visual tribute to Brooklyn
 
 
Jo-B Sebastian - "Ghost"
Jo-B Sebastian - "Ghost"
 
LOS ANGELES - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- R&b singer/songwriter Jo-B Sebastian isn't a Brooklyn native, but his debut music video for his latest single "Ghøst" might lead you to believe otherwise. Shot in and around the iconic DUMBO area of Brooklyn, and directed by Bianca Catbagan, the video evokes the feeling of the neighborhood with it's use of moody greys and gritty cinematography contrasted by warmer, softer shots of Jo-B singing. The video's narrative is propelled by some high stakes imagery early in the video, driving the characters within to move, act and react.

Jo-B's smooth vocals drive the song to emotional impact, adding a layer of melancholy to "Ghøst" (https://soundcloud.com/jo-bsebastian/ghost) that deepens the meaning and revealing Jo-B's talent. His voice pairs perfectly, hitting just the right emotional notes to compliment the visuals of the music video. The track was written by Jo-B, with production by Raphy Bussy. The music video is available on Jo-B's YouTube Channel (http://www.youtube.com/c/jobsebastian), and the song is available on all major music platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and Amazon.

Descended from a long lineage of musical talent, Jo-B is defining his own style based on his early exposure to music. As a child, his parents played him music from artists he still considers his inspiration, Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, and Luther Vandross. He was a frequent performer at the top clubs and lounges in Manila, and recently has performed at New York venues such as Bowery Electric and Rockwood Music Hall.

"Ghøst is a heartbroken ode to dating in the modern age. With the music video, director Bianca Catbagan and I decided that we didn't want to do something as literal as a story of heartbreak and unrequited love. Instead we decided to explore the notion of revealing one's truth, leading us to explore the question: what would you do if you only had a few hours left on earth? The music video is not only an homage to the Brooklyn neighborhood I now call home but also to the city that has repeatedly broken my heart and lovingly pieced it back together again, " says Jo-B about his inspiration for writing Ghøst.

Jo-B is hard at work writing songs for his next project. Release details will be announced soon. For all upcoming news from Jo-B, go to his website, www.jo-bsebastian.com.


About Jo-B Sebastian

R&B singer/songwriter Jo-B Sebastian is a citizen of the world who now calls Brooklyn home. His youth was spent in Hong Kong and the Philippines where his parents kept the family musical tradition alive by teaching him to groove to the sounds of soul, Motown and classic R&B of the 80's and 90's. A jazz scholarship at the prestigious New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music brought Jo-B to New York City. Jo-B's current sound combines smooth vocals with slick electronic beats. The music video for his latest single "Ghøst" is now available. For updates on future releases, follow Jo-B on Twitter (@jobeesebastian) (https://twitter.com/jobeesebastian) and Instagram (@jobsebastian) (https://www.instagram.com/jobsebastian/).

