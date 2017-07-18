News By Tag
Jo-B Sebastian releases new music video "Ghøst"
Artist's Jo-B Sebastian debut music video is a visual tribute to Brooklyn
Jo-B's smooth vocals drive the song to emotional impact, adding a layer of melancholy to "Ghøst" (https://soundcloud.com/
Descended from a long lineage of musical talent, Jo-B is defining his own style based on his early exposure to music. As a child, his parents played him music from artists he still considers his inspiration, Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, and Luther Vandross. He was a frequent performer at the top clubs and lounges in Manila, and recently has performed at New York venues such as Bowery Electric and Rockwood Music Hall.
"Ghøst is a heartbroken ode to dating in the modern age. With the music video, director Bianca Catbagan and I decided that we didn't want to do something as literal as a story of heartbreak and unrequited love. Instead we decided to explore the notion of revealing one's truth, leading us to explore the question: what would you do if you only had a few hours left on earth? The music video is not only an homage to the Brooklyn neighborhood I now call home but also to the city that has repeatedly broken my heart and lovingly pieced it back together again, " says Jo-B about his inspiration for writing Ghøst.
Jo-B is hard at work writing songs for his next project. Release details will be announced soon. For all upcoming news from Jo-B, go to his website, www.jo-bsebastian.com.
About Jo-B Sebastian
R&B singer/songwriter Jo-B Sebastian is a citizen of the world who now calls Brooklyn home. His youth was spent in Hong Kong and the Philippines where his parents kept the family musical tradition alive by teaching him to groove to the sounds of soul, Motown and classic R&B of the 80's and 90's. A jazz scholarship at the prestigious New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music brought Jo-B to New York City. Jo-B's current sound combines smooth vocals with slick electronic beats. The music video for his latest single "Ghøst" is now available. For updates on future releases, follow Jo-B on Twitter (@jobeesebastian)
