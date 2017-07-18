News By Tag
Indonesian Artist Exhibits Popular Food Paintings To Benefit Manna
Since 2014, Dian has shown her food paintings in numerous locations around Philadelphia, including Rittenhouse Square, Dilworth Park, Freeman's Auctioneers, James Oliver Gallery and Arch Enemy Arts. Having received inspiration to create her paintings from popular food and drinks in the area, she aims to give back by dedicating her first solo show to raise funds for MANNA.
WHEN : August 11 - September 1, 2017
Opening Reception will be held on August 11, 2017 from 6:00 - 9:00 pm
WHERE : Twenty-Two Gallery
236 S. 22nd St. Philadelphia, PA 19103
For more information about the art exhibition, contact Dian Paramita at dianparamita@
About Dian Paramita
Dian Paramita is a painter from Indonesia, based in Philadelphia, PA. She graduated from Studio Incamminati's Advanced Fine Art Program in 2016. Her artistic background includes skills in painting and drawing in the style of contemporary realism. Intrigued by the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi, which embraces beauty in the naturally imperfect world, Dian's paintings centers around celebrating the ephemerality of everyday life. In her still life paintings, she mainly focuses on capturing the temporary beauty of food that often was taken for granted. For more information, visit http://www.dianmita.com.
About Twenty-Two Gallery
Since 2003, Twenty-Two Gallery has been showing local emerging and established artist's work. The gallery represents 22 artists that work in many mediums including oil, pastel, watercolor, photography, sculpture, various printing processes as well as mixed media. This bright space with great light, nestled in Philadelphia's premier neighborhood Rittenhouse Square, has art openings monthly on the "Second Friday" of each
month. These openings include an artist's reception from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. For more information, visit http://www.twenty-
About MANNA
Especially for people at acute nutritional risk due to life-threatening illnesses, MANNA prepares and delivers delicious nourishing meals and counsel, empowering individuals to battle illness and improve their quality of life. A small professional staff and 4,200 dedicated volunteers bring more than 80,000 nutritious, home- delivered meals each month to individuals and families living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, and other life-threatening illnesses. MANNA dietitians promote wellness through nutrition education and counseling. Through these services, MANNA provides opportunities for caring people to extend loving support to families, friends, and neighbors. For more information, visit http://www.mannapa.org.
Dian Paramita
***@dianmita.com
