South Shore Chamber of Commerce to host August 8th Forum on Malls and Shopping Centers

-- The South Shore Chamber of Commerce (www.southshorechamber.org)will host a forum regarding the future of malls and shopping centers on the South Shore on Tuesday, August 8at the DoubleTree Hilton, 929 Hingham Street, Rockland.With major changes in retailing placing pressure on traditional retail centers, survivors of this challenging dynamic will likely be the shopping centers and malls that have transitioned into interesting destinations and community centers – steps beyond offering just big-name retail stores. How our South Shore centers and malls compete and adapt is important to the South Shore Chamber of Commerce and the entire region and will have impact on the Chamber's South Shore 2030 regional development project.This important forum will run from 8:00 to 9:15 a.m., with registration, coffee and continental breakfast at 7:30 a.m.Fee is $20 for Chamber members and Affiliates and $35 for general admission.