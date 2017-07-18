Country(s)
ManageAssist, Inc. Announces Acquisition By Voxmedia, LLC
SPRINGFIELD, N.J. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Voxmedia,LLC., and founder, Jonathan Stotler, announced today the acquisition of ManageAssist, Inc. on June 21, 2017. ManageAssist is a leading provider of professional training curriculum, corporate training and professional services. ManageAssist, headquartered in Hazlet, New Jersey, further expands Voxmedia's educational offerings.
Jonathan Stotler, Founder and CEO of Voxmedia, stated, "ManageAssist has provided exceptional professional training services spanning over 15 years, and become one of the premier providers of corporate training in the northeast. They have helped countless manufacturing and distribution businesses run more smoothly, more effectively, more profitably, all while increasing employee retention. I am pleased to be able to continue what Mr. Rapoport has started, and further support the success of ManageAssist. ManageAssist will continue to provide exceptional training services and customer service, while leveraging the technological platforms of Voxmedia into its delivery capabilities. We remain committed to helping companies succeed through employee training and retention."
Voxmedia was represented by Murphy Business & Financial Corporation, Fairfield, New Jersey.
About Voxmedia – Headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey, Voxmedia is a leading provider of ACCME-accredited Continuing Medical Education (CME). Voxmedia also holds CMEPlanet.com, a Learning Management company providing online asynchronous and live webcasting educational services. For additional information, please visit www.CMEPlanet.com.
About Manage Assist – Headquartered in Hazlet, New Jersey, ManageAssist is a leading provider of professional training curriculum, corporate training and professional services, serving the manufacturing, warehousing and distribution sectors. For additional information, please visit www.manageassist.com.
