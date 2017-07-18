News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
LiceDoctors Launches its Fourteenth Treatment Area in California
LiceDoctors Lice Treatment and Nit Removal has launched its fourteenth in-home professional service in California: Bakersfield and surrounding ares. LIceDoctors has treated over 300,000 clients over 20 years.
What is a person to do if he or she finds head lice in the family? Often as is the case, parents become overwhelmed. They may run to the pharmacy and pick up a lice pesticide but those products often fail to deliver on their promise. Lice have mutated and have become increasingly resistant to these chemicals. In addition, the chemicals simply do not penetrate the shell of the eggs (nits) so any nits that are not combed out are left to hatch and the case perseveres.
Enter LiceDoctors, the nation's leading lice treatment and nit removal service. The company has a staff of highly experienced technicians who come to your home and eradicate the lice infestation using an all natural protocol. LiceDoctors is California's only lice removal service with a medical doctor on staff.
If you have tried to treat head lice only to see a recurrence, you are not alone. According to Karen Sokoloff, owner of LiceDoctors, with the growing resistence to chemical treatments, head lice are becoming more difficult to eradicate. "Every day, we receive dozens of phone calls from people who have used up their patience trying in vain to get rid of head lice. Unfortunately, head lice are extremely hearty and the chemicals are no longer effective in solving the lice problem. This is a job for experienced experts."
LiceDoctors has taken its expertise to Bakersfield, California. Their experienced lice technicians make house calls to families in need and successfully eradicate the lice using step-by-step treatment protocols that are chemical-free. The company also treats families in California in the Inland Empire, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Marin County, Napa County, Orange County, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, Sacramento, Solano County, Sonoma County, Ventura County, and all surrounding areas.
Tracy M, a mom in Bakersfield says, "I figured I could handle this problem on my own. After 2 weeks of frustration on my part and my kids', I called LiceDoctors (why did I wait?) and thye cleared us up in a little over 2 hours. It's definitley worth having an expert come in. I was leaving microscopic nits in the hair and as they got bigger, they became visible (who knew?)."
For same day service in Bakersfield, call 661-371-4633 or elsewhere in California call 800-224-2537. . A technician will come to you whenever you want and guarantee that you will be clear of lice. LiceDoctors can be found online at https://www.licedoctors.com/
Contact
Karen Sokoloff
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse