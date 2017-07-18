McCarthy Texas Division Appoints Business Development Vice President of Civil Office

DALLAS
recently hired Wendell Rychlik as vice president of business development for the Civil business unit. Rychlik is responsible for building and maintaining relationships with owners, clients, engineers, subcontractors and suppliers. He will focus on market development and strategic planning to help grow the Texas Division's business across all heavy civil market sectors, including transportation, transit, marine, industrial and water infrastructure.
Prior to joining McCarthy, Rychlik served for more than 10 years as director of business development and marketing for WT Byler Co. Inc., a heavy and civil engineering construction firm in Houston. He managed marketing, client services and business development while developing and maintaining mutually-beneficial relationships with strategic clients. He also has experience working hands-on in construction supporting process-safety procedures, technical writing, fossil-fuel mining operations and logistics-operations in a high-threat environment-
Transatlantic NATO Forces Europe. With more than 30 years of experience, Rychlik has developed strong ties to the local market and brings a depth of experience in both the public and private sectors of heavy construction.
"Wendell's expertise in business development and heavy construction makes him a perfect fit for this position," said McCarthy Texas Region president, Ray Sedey. "His previous experience in day-to-day operations, quality and safety, coupled with his strong work ethic will make him a great asset to the Texas region and the overall continued success of the company."
