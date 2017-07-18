News By Tag
Subaru of Hilton Head Announces "Yappy Hour" to Benefit Local Animal Shelter
"Yappy Hour" is free and open to the public and their pets. Guests are encouraged to bring donations for local animal shelters.
Jasper Animal Rescue Mission, a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the stray and neglected dogs and cats of Jasper County, S.C., will be on site with pets available for adoption.
During the event, guests will enjoy food from Skull Creek Boathouse and live entertainment from Brad Wells. Animal rescue staff also will be on site with pets available for adoption.
Wish list items for the shelters include dry dog and cat food, dry puppy and kitten food, Clorox bleach, Fabulousa, Dawn dish soap, kitchen garbage bags (13 and 55 gallon drawstring), dog and cat toys, Rawhides & Nylabones, poop scoopers, powdered laundry detergent, crates and cat carriers, blankets, towels, collars and leashes, office supplies, cat litter and gift cards.
"Yappy Hour" will be held in conjunction with the launch of the Clear The Shelters campaign, a nationwide pet adoption drive. Subaru of Hilton Head announced the launch of Clear the Shelters on Thursday, July 13. The community was encouraged to bring pet supplies to fill a fleet of Subarus; participants received a pet gift and ice cream as a thank you for their donation.
Clear the Shelters has offered incentives such as free heartworm prevention medication for dogs, two months of free flea treatment for cats and prizes such as pet toys. Nearly 700 shelters are participating nationwide. Last year, Clear the Shelters found homes for 50,000 animals.
Seven shelters are participating in the Clear the Shelters initiative, including the Jasper Animal Rescue Mission, the Palmetto Animal League, Hilton Head Humane Society, Effingham County Shelter, Georgia Animal Rescue & Defence, Humane Society of Greater Savannah, and One Love Animal Rescue. Donations are being collected for each of these shelters at Subaru of Hilton Head.
Subaru of Hilton Head is located at 111 Drivers Way, Hardeeville, S.C., at the New River Auto Mall. For more information about Subaru of Hilton Head, visit http://www.subaruofhiltonhead.com. To RSVP for "Yappy Hour," please register at cleartheshelter.eventbrite.com
ABOUT THE NEW RIVER AUTO MALL
Established in 2002, the New River Auto Mall (NRAM) is owned by Peacock Automotive, which also owns and operates dealerships in Savannah, Ga., Columbia, S.C., and Orlando, Fla., the New River Wellness Institute and the NRAM Collision Center. The Auto Mall covers 45 acres on U.S. 278, five miles east of Interstate 95 at Exit 8 in South Carolina. Under the leadership of Warner Peacock, the NRAM location employs approximately 300 people and features 13 brands. Those include Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Genesis, Hyundai, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Porsche, Ram, Subaru and Volkswagen. Additionally, the NRAM, Savannah, Ga., and Orlando, Fla., dealerships all offer in-house Allstate agencies. In September, NRAM will celebrate its 15th anniversary with the launch of a new name and logo. https://www.newriverautomall.com/
https://www.peacockautomotive.com/
CONTACT:
Jill Jauch
Peacock Automotive
265 Drivers Way
Hardeeville, SC 29927
jj@peacockautomotive.com
O: 843-208-1217
C: 912-507-7171
