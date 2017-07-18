News By Tag
Heads Up to Families: It's Peak Lice Season
LiceDoctors Lice Treatment Service reports that the incidence of head lice is up due to warm summer months and increasing resistance of the bugs to chemical lice treatments. LiceDoctors has treated over 300,000 clients over 20 years.
Summer has always been peak lice season as children play together informally allowing for more head to head contact, which is the most likely way that lice are transmitted. "The number of phone calls that we get climbs quickly starting June 1 and increases through September," according to Beck. "With summer camp, play dates, and days spent at the town pool, kids are exposed to a lot of other kids. All is takes is one child with lice to hug another child and the chain continues."
A major factor behind the rise in the incidence of head is the preponderance of "super lice" or lice that are resistant to traditional chemical treatments. According to Sokoloff, "LiceDoctors has treated over 300,000 clients, many of whom have used the chemical treatments with no success. The bugs simply do not respond to the treatment as they have mutated and are now resistant or immune." In addition, Sokoloff states that recent studies have shown that there are resistant lice in at least 46 states. "In 2015 a major study by Dr. Yoon and other researchers at Southern Illinois University found that resistant lice are prevalent in almost ever state across the country. We have treated many families who have just used chemicals and we see live bugs in the hair."
Beck added that, "In addition, schools are relaxing their policies regarding allowing students to remain or return to school with nits (eggs) and in some cases, live bugs, in their hair. Combine this with the resistant lice, and you have plenty of opportunity for lice to spread. Once summer comes, and families are together more, it becomes more apparent that a child has picked up a case of lice and may very well have had it for several weeks."
What can a parent do? Sokoloff suggests that parents coat their child's hair with spray or mousse to put a protective layer on the hair such as LiceDoctors Peppermint Lice Repellent Spray. "This makes it harder for the lice to adhere to the hair lice like clean hair." In addition, she recommends that parents check their children regularly for nits (eggs) by placing them in bright light near a window or outside. According to Sokoloff, "You are looking for translucent eggs that are stuck to the hair. Lice are very common-place today and it helps to catch a case early on, although every case is treatable."
Cathy M., a parent in Austin, reports, "When I was growing up, we never knew anyone with head lice. Now every week, I hear of another child who has it. I tried to get rid of lice in my kids with chemicals and that was a mistake. Luckily, our familiy doctor knew about LiceDoctors so we were able to get rid of it. I have heard horror stories from other families who are still battling lice with chemicals."
LiceDoctors offers in-home lice removal service in Texas in multiple locations including Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, El Paso, and San Antonio. A lice professional will come to your home at your convenience and eradicate the lice in everyone in the family. Beck advises, "Head lice are not dangerous, they are just a nuisance. They are so common today that it is hard to avoid picking up a case from friends. Be on the look-out and if you need help a professional can jump in. In Austin, call 512-318-2929. LiceDoctors can be found on line at https://www.licedoctors.com/
