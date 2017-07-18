News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CEO Leadership Forum & Valencia College to Host Boost Your Business Bootcamp
The half-day seminar will address productivity and talent management in Central Florida's growth economy
Second in a three-part series, this workshop will be facilitated by Orlando business experts and nationally recognized speakers who will provide insight on the state of the economy along with best practices in talent management, tax planning, and risk management.
Joe Keating, Chief Investment Officer with CenterState Bank and featured guest of CNBC, Fox Business News, and The Wall Street Journal will share an economic update and discuss productivity gains in Florida and nationally. Other speakers will address changes in the tax landscape, the relationship between company culture and growth, and strategies for retaining the best people while growing your bottom line.
Lee H. McCain, a Professor of Business at Valencia states: "I think the CEO Leadership Forums provides our students not only educational opportunities, but also prospective internships through exposure to businesses here on campus. The Forums experience allows us to share what we can do for them in supplying properly trained, productive employees to them for full-time employment. In addition, Valencia's recently approved Baccalaureate degree in Business will help deliver talent that Central Florida business so desperately needs. With CEO Leadership Forums sponsors' advocacy and support for Valencia, this partnership constitutes a tremendous win-win."
Ann Taylor, owner for Chair Affair, Inc. and recent Forums participant says: "Students can gain connections with the business community and develop realistic expectations of potential employers in the process. They can also gain appreciation for the longevity business owners are looking for in a potential student graduate employee." Mike Balmer of Seminole PreCast Manufacturing, Inc. reports: "A lot of great information about various aspects of business was gained, topics expertly delivered by the presenters. I would certainly encourage entrepreneurs to take advantage of this fine forum for learning."
The CEO Leadership Forums is made up of trusted financial advisors specializing in Accounting, CFO/Consultation, Law, HR & Benefits, Banking, Recruiting, Wealth Management, Insurance, Merchant Services and IT, among others. In addition to facilitating business growth, the group aims to provide C-level executives with intensive educational experiences on college campuses, support business educational and part-time job opportunities for college students with Florida's small and mid-sized businesses, and to provide scholarships to outstanding students.
For more information on Boost Your Business Bootcamp or the CEO Leadership Forums, visit https://ceoleadershipforums.com/
Contact
Geoffrey S. Gallo, ChFC, CExP
Grennan Fender McCrady Hess & Poparad, LLP
***@grennanfender.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse