Granville Mayers becomes one of the strongest Powerlifters over the age of 40 in Canada

Granville Mayers

--Mississauga's premiere athletic training facility-(3240 Semenyk Ct. Mississauga, ON) owner Coach Granville Mayers, at 43 years old defies odds as being one of the strongest powerlifters over the age of 40 in Canada.From December 2016 to April 2017 Coach Granville Mayers has competed in a number of meets to officially hold the current Canadian Powerlifting Federation national records in the following fitness categories:· Bench Press, 190 kg· Bench Press, 205 kg· Squat, 217.5 kg· Deadlift, 290 kg· Highest Total over 40 in Weight Class, 692.5 kg"I am honoured to hold 5 National Powerlifting Records in Canada and have been training extensively to beat my current records for the upcoming meet this September. At 43 years old, it is imperative that I continue to live a healthy and active lifestyle to keep in shape, become stronger and break more records. Our fitness programs at Athletic Leaders prove that at any age you can be fit, strong and reach your fullest potential."- says Granville Mayers, National Powerlifting Record Holder & Owner of Athletic Leaders.Coach Granville has been actively training for his next powerlifting meet on September 9, 2017 in Canada, where he is on track to break records in an effort to compete in the World Championships.Athletic Leaders provides the highest quality sports-specific, personal training and boot-camp classes with guaranteed results by certified trainers with knowledge and experience. Professionals committed to meeting the growing needs of the sports training industry, we are athletic leaders with a mission to educate and help each individual reach his/her fullest potential through safe and core training, stability, strength training, metabolic work, and nutrition. After just one week of Athletic Leaders Body-Blast Boot Camp, you will feel leaner, younger, and stronger than ever before! Whether your goal is losing weight, gaining strength, improving your athletic ability, or being in the best shape ever of your life, our high intensity, muscle confusion workout is the BEST program for you!For more information about the fitness centre please contact