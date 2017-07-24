 
Wellington Realty Announces New Additions to the Leadership Team

Wellington Realty, of Dallas, TX, Announces Two New Additions to the Leadership Team
 
 
Tom Cruikshank and Ben Onderdonk
Tom Cruikshank and Ben Onderdonk
 
DALLAS - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Wellington Realty, a commercial real estate services company with brokerage and management capabilities serving the four major markets in Texas, announced the addition of two new additions to their leadership team.

Tom Cruikshank joined the Wellington team as Senior Vice President and brings 33 years of commercial real estate industry experience, knowledge and skillset. He has an extensive track record ranging from small tenants to Fortune 500 Companies as well as individual to institutional owners, with a singular focus of achieving what is best for his clients.

Ben Onderdonk joined the Wellington team as Executive Vice President and brings 17 years of commercial real estate experience. Ben has personally negotiated 540+ lease, sale and Build to Suit transactions ranging from 100-400,000 sf of office and industrial space in 46 states and 6 countries. Some of Ben's noteworthy transactions include a 400,000 sf industrial Build to Suit, 200,612 sf office expansion and extension, a 190,000 sf office lease extension (Washington Business Journal Best Real Estate Deals of 2012-Runner Up-Lease Renewal Category), a 160,000 sf industrial Build to Suit, a 109,170 sf office Build to Suit and a 90,000 sf industrial Build to Suit.

"We are excited to add these members to the team as Wellington continues to grow and focus on building the right culture," says David Shaffer, managing partner of Wellington Realty.

ABOUT WELLINGTON REALTY

Wellington Realty offers commercial real estate brokerage and property management services in Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. The firm specializes in real estate investment sales, leasing services, property management, and asset management for office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties as well as developable land. For more information, visit http://www.WellingtonRealty.com.

