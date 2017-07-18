Country(s)
Summer is Easy Season on Florida's Historic Coast
The deals are heating up in Easy Season of Florida's Historic Coast.
Sipping on refreshing cocktails, listening to great music, discovering arts and culture, finding a new favorite restaurant and playing in the surf are just a few ways to take it easy on Florida's Historic Coast this summer.
Bask in the glow of the sun as it breaks over the ocean along the pristine stretch of beaches. Soak in the stunning views from oceanfront patios at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club. Take your camera with you to the St. Johns County Pier Park, where the colors shimmer from the water to the boardwalk above. Enjoy the grounds of Castillo de San Marcos and capture the sunlight as it warms the 17th century fort.
We're making it easy on your wallet with great deals on lodging. And, there's plenty to do for free, from music to history and tours to attractions, making your visit to Florida's Historic Coast in August and September super easy!
Click here (password: EASY) for a collection of hi-res images and videos that showcase Easy SeasonSM on Florida's Historic Coast.
For more information about Easy Season on Florida's Historic Coast, visit www.FloridasEasySeason.com, become a fan on Facebook (Facebook.com/
Barbara Golden, Communications Manager
***@floridashistoriccoast.com
