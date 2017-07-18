The Expo Group Show Manager of the Year Awards Honorees Chosen for 2017

 
IRVING, Texas - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Four show managers have been selected to receive The Expo Group Show Manager of the Year (SMOTY) award for excellence in serving their attendee and exhibitor communities. Since 2000 The Expo Group has honored unsung heroes committed innovation and service.

"The Expo Group SMOTY Awards program is one way we give back to the industry, and we are proud to honor people adopting new ideas and creating change," says President and COO of The Expo Group Randy Pekowski. "These honorees are not our clients, they are simply show managers doing great work that should be recognized."

The 2017 The Expo Group Show Manager of the Year honorees are

Tier I, 1 to 200 booths: Jennifer Wishart of SmithBucklin

Tier II, 201 to 500 booths: Stuart Ruff-Lyon, CMP, DES of The Risk and Insurance Management Society, Inc.

Tier III, 501 to 1,500 booths: Christine Salmon of Diversified Communications

Tier IV, 1,501 or more: Tom Carbott of MHI

SMOTY awardees are known for their commitment and drive. They pay attention to the details that create an awesome show experience, leading the SMOTY judging panel to select them from among the nominees.

The crystal SMOTY obelisk trophies will be presented Aug. 22 during the TSNN Awards event in New Orleans. In addition, The Expo Group will donate $500 in each honoree's name to the preferred charity. Since 2000 the SMOTY program has resulted in more than $75,000 donated by The Expo Group and matching funds honoring individual winners.

For more information about The Expo Group SMOTY Awards and to learn about past winners, please visit http://www.theexpogroup.com/smoty

Tags:Events, Trade Shows, Innovation
Industry:Marketing
Location:Irving - Texas - United States
Subject:Awards
