News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
6th annual Foundation for Appraisal Education educational seminar will be held Sept. 22-23 in Dallas
The 6th annual educational seminar of the Foundation for Appraisal Education (FAE) will be held on Friday and Saturday, September 22nd and 23rd, at Dallas Auction Gallery, located at 2235 Monitor Street in Dallas, Texas.
Appraisers, scholars, students and collectors are all welcome to attend. Fourteen top experts will speak over the course of the two days, on a broad range of industry topics. Speakers have been drawn from various fields, to include art, antiques, luxury and collectibles. The schedule is subject to change.
The registration fee for the seminar is $395 for both days ($220 of which is tax deductible); or $200 for one day. The deadline to register is Thursday, September 14th. To obtain a registration form, visit the seminar page online at foundationforappraisaleducation.org. Registration and coffee will signal the start of both seminar days, at 8 am Central time.
The lectures will begin promptly at 9 am both days, lasting around 45 minutes each. These will include:
• Dotting the I's and Crossing the T's in Charitable Contribution Appraisals, by Patricia H. Atwood, ASA, of Timely Antique Appraisals, LLC.
• Historic Cabinet Woods, by Alton Bowman, owner of Alton Bowman Studio.
• Genuine or Forged: Methods of Identifying Forgeries of Chinese Buddhist Sculptures, by Dr. Qing Chang, Research Curator at the Crowe Collection of Asian Art.
• Techniques and Approaches to Fine Art Conservation, by Helen Houp, of Fine Art Conservation.
• Evaluating Vintage Comic Books and Original Comic Art, by Ed Jaster, Senior Vice President of Heritage Auctions.
• What Comes Out of the Closet? Texas Quilts and Quilters, by Marcia Kaylakie, ISA, Texas Quilt ISA appraiser and collector.
• Fake or Real? Authenticating Designer Purses and Scarves, by Jeff Keller, ISA, of Retro Relics
• Is It Really Valuable or Is It Valuable Only To You? How to Identify Collectible Rocks and Minerals, by Craig Kissick, Director of Nature and Science at Heritage Auctions.
• The Current State of the Archives Market, by Adam Muhlig, owner of Muhlig Appraisals, LLC, and QED Appraisal Group, LLC.
• Collecting Civil War Artifacts, by Ray Richey, of the Texas Civil War Museum.
• Connections between Art Forensics and Value: From Old Masters to Modern and Contemporary Works of Art, by Nica Rieppi, Principal Investigator at Art Analysis & Research.
• Planning with Art and Collectibles, by Ramsay H. Slugg, National Wealth Planning Strategist at U.S. Trust.
• Identifying Hidden Treasures – New Trends Appraisal Analytics Don't See, by Russell Tether, President of Russell Tether Fine Arts Associates, LLC.
• A Discussion on Texas Art, by Ron Tyler, retired Director of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.
Appraisers attending this year's conference will receive continuing education class credits to remain in good standing with the International Society of Appraisers (ISA), based in Chicago, and with sister organizations like the Appraisers Association of America (AAA). As a fundraiser, the event's fees will benefit future scholarships and appraisal education. The money raised is key to ensure their continued success.
The Foundation for Appraisal Education was originally formed as the ISA Education Foundation under Illinois law and was granted non-profit status in 2003. In 2008, the name was changed to the Foundation for Appraisal Education (it has no affiliation with the similarly named Appraisal Foundation, a Congressionally authorized not-for-profit that also services the appraisal industry).
The FAE began awarding scholarships in 2004 and today presents four scholarships of $1,000 each, two scholarships of $500 each, plus $1,000 to one selected candidate in memory of Gloria Moroni. Grants for group educational opportunities, such as underwriting educational speakers for the ISA annual conference, are also awarded by the FAE. Appraisers and friends of appraisers can now join the Foundation for Appraisal Education and support the Foundation's ongoing work to promote the advancement of education related to personal property appraising by making a fully tax deductible contribution.
To fund these programs, the FAE accepts memorials and gifts from groups and individuals, as well as corporate donations and sponsorships. The group is headquartered 225 West Wacker Drive, Suite 650, Chicago. To learn more, please visit www.foundationforappraisaleducation.org.
Contact
Courtney Christy
***@ha.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse