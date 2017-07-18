R. K. Redding Construction Awarded National AGC Safety Award

Recognition marks the first that the firm has received the Associated General Contractor's national safety award

-- BREMEN, Ga. – R. K. Redding Construction (RKR), a full service, multi-disciplinary construction management and general construction contracting firm, announced today that it has received the National AGC Safety Award (NASA) from the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of America, Inc. As the leading association for the construction industry, the AGC recognizes firms who have a zero incident rate for at least the past three years in the following divisions: Building, Highway, Heavy/Industrial, Municipal/Utilities and Associate/Specialty."The importance of safety in the workplace is communicated strongly at RKR, so it's with great pride to receive this national recognition from the AGC," said Randall Redding, President and CEO of RKR. "Awards such as this not only reflect positively on our entire organization, but also shine a spotlight on the importance of safety across the industry."Once again, Associated General Contractors of Georgia recently recognized all 17 of the RKR supervisors with the prestigious Ron Amerson Supervisors' Safety Award and the firm received a company-wide Excellence in Safety Award.Recognizing AGC contractor members for safety excellence since 1926, the National AGC Safety Awards (NASA) program has been an ongoing effort to offer AGC members an opportunity to evaluate their safety record. NASA compares a member's safety record with other AGC members according to the member size and construction type. Additionally, NASA provides a great opportunity for contractor members to compete for nationally recognized awards that have excellent safety records.AGC of America is the leading association for the construction industry, representing more than 26,000 firms, including more than 6,500 of America's leading general contractors, and 9,000 specialty-contracting firms. More than 10,500 service providers and suppliers are also associated with AGC, all through a nationwide network of chapters.