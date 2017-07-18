 
News By Tag
* Video Production
* Photography
* Advertising
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Manhattan
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918

Adrienne Nicole Productions Renews Video Production Contract with McCann New York for NY Lotter

 
MANHATTAN, N.Y. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Adrienne Nicole Productions has renewed their contract with existing client, McCann New York on their New York Lottery account. According to Emmy nominated producer and CEO of Adrienne Nicole Productions, Adrienne Nicole, "Working with McCann has been an absolute pleasure and we're excited to continue working with them".

Adrienne Nicole Productions (ANP) is an award winning video production company specializing in producing genuine and believable stories for healthcare, social media, government agencies and the multicultural market.  ANP shoots, edits, produces, directs, creates motion graphics, animation, and more. Adrienne Nicole has over 15 years of video production experience and ANP's staff has over 50 years of combined experience. As Brooklyn's first African American female-owned production company, ANP is leading the way in production.

For more information about ANP's production services including script writing, casting, producing, directing and photography, contact us today!

www.producedbyanp.com

Media Contact
Mikel Brabham, ANP PR
(646) 599-4911
info@producedbyanp.com
End
Source:
Email:***@producedbyanp.com Email Verified
Tags:Video Production, Photography, Advertising
Industry:Marketing
Location:Manhattan - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share