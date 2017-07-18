Adrienne Nicole Productions Renews Video Production Contract with McCann New York for NY Lotter

Media Contact

-- Adrienne Nicole Productions has renewed their contract with existing client, McCann New York on their New York Lottery account. According to Emmy nominated producer and CEO of Adrienne Nicole Productions, Adrienne Nicole, "Working with McCann has been an absolute pleasure and we're excited to continue working with them".Adrienne Nicole Productions (ANP) is an award winning video production company specializing in producing genuine and believable stories for healthcare, social media, government agencies and the multicultural market. ANP shoots, edits, produces, directs, creates motion graphics, animation, and more. Adrienne Nicole has over 15 years of video production experience and ANP's staff has over 50 years of combined experience. As Brooklyn's first African American female-owned production company, ANP is leading the way in production.For more information about ANP's production services including script writing, casting, producing, directing and photography, contact us today!