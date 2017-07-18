News By Tag
Adrienne Nicole Productions Renews Video Production Contract with McCann New York for NY Lotter
Adrienne Nicole Productions (ANP) is an award winning video production company specializing in producing genuine and believable stories for healthcare, social media, government agencies and the multicultural market. ANP shoots, edits, produces, directs, creates motion graphics, animation, and more. Adrienne Nicole has over 15 years of video production experience and ANP's staff has over 50 years of combined experience. As Brooklyn's first African American female-owned production company, ANP is leading the way in production.
For more information about ANP's production services including script writing, casting, producing, directing and photography, contact us today!
www.producedbyanp.com
Media Contact
Mikel Brabham, ANP PR
(646) 599-4911
info@producedbyanp.com
