Wicked good dry cleaners. Mass. Lapels Dry Cleaning stores earn WickedLocal Readers Choice honors
Lapels Dry Cleaning stores were voted top dry cleaners in seven different communities. Those Lapels Dry Cleaning stores include: Lapels Dry Cleaning of Allston; Lapels Dry Cleaning of Brighton, Lapels Dry Cleaning of Cohasset; Lapels Dry Cleaning of Easton; Lapels Dry Cleaning of Kingston; Lapels Dry Cleaning of Malden; and Lapels Dry Cleaning of Norton.
Lapels Dry Cleaning stores earning Honorable Mention included Lapels Dry Cleaning of: Abington; Bedford; Dedham; Hanover; Hingham; Marshfield; Wakefield; and Wilmington.
"Keeping your neighborhood dry cleaner intact along with the power of a national franchise to help lay the foundation is very important to us in the communities we serve. Being recognized by those members of the community as their #1 Dry Cleaner means the world to us," said Kevin Dubois, CEO of Lapels Dry Cleaning.
Lapels has pioneered its eco-friendly dry cleaning experience over the past dozen years. Part of that effort includes a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry's only non-toxic cleaning alternative, for its newer locations like Lapels Dry Cleaning of Beverly Hills. Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process.
"Our environmentally-
Lapels Dry Cleaning also sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted to a warm and inviting reception area, with friendly customer service representatives, and alteration services.
Lapels offers it's customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and FREE Home Delivery to all of its customers. Same day service is also available with pick-up after 5 pm. Their mobile app allows customers to let the store know when they are on the way so they can have the orders ready, and respect the customer's busy schedule.
For complete information on Lapels Dry Cleaning, please visit www.mylapels.com.
Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners
Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including: same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; shoe repair; wedding gown preservation;
Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked as the number one franchise in the Dry Cleaning and Delivery Services category for Entrepreneur's Annual "Franchise 500" for 2016. Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.
Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.
Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 962 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.
To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Dry Cleaning, call toll free (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company's Web site, www.lapelsdrycleaning.com.
Steve Dubin
***@prworkzone.com
