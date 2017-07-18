 
Guyana Goldstrike Listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Guyana Goldstrike Inc.'s Common Shares have been listed for Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
 
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Guyana Goldstrike Inc.'s (GYA.V) common shares have been listed for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 1ZT (ISIN: CA40356P1009). The company's common shares now trade concurrently on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is owned and operated by Deutsche Borse AG. It is one of the world's largest (behind only the Nasdaq Stock Market and New York Stock Exchange) organized exchange-trading markets in terms of turnover and dealings in securities. The electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA, has made it the world's second-largest fully electronic cash market.

With 90 per cent of its turnover generated in Germany, namely at the two trading venues XETRA and Borse Frankfurt, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the largest of the seven regional securities exchanges in Germany. The company's stock quotes may be checked on-line.

"This listing will increase the company's exposure to the European investment community and also help enhance trading liquidity. Further to this, we look forward to introducing the Marudi gold project to a receptive European investment audience over the coming months," stated Peter Berdusco, president and chief executive officer of Guyana Goldstrike.

About the Marudi gold project

The Marudi gold project hosts a permitted mining licence and consists of approximately 13,500 hectares located approximately 230 kilometres from the town of Lethem in southern Guyana. The project has good infrastructure with all-season road access mainly through open savannah. The project was acquired in 1998 by Vanessa Ventures (Guyana) Ltd. from Sutton Resources Ltd., and then further acquired by Guyana Frontier Mining Corp., where the project was partially financed by Teck Resources.

www.guyanagoldstrike.com

Contact
Peter Burdusco CEO
***@guyanagoldstrike.com
Source:Guyana GoldStrike Inc.
Email:***@guyanagoldstrike.com
