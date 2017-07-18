 
July 2017
Terri Murphy Knows The Importance of Photos For Real Estate Listings

 
July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- There is no magical easy path to improved sales numbers. If it was that easy, every salesperson would get to the top, and enjoy consistent results. However, those that are willing to put in the work to improve their sales pitches can enjoy the benefits. And, when you have an industry expert like Terri Murphy on your side, you will have access to the techniques needed to take that next step.

There is little doubt about some important elements that go into a real estate listing. And, one of the most important ones is the use of professional real estate photos. Because 92% of people use the internet as part of the home buying process, eye-catching photography is absolutely critical. Don't leave value on the table, when the right pictures can make a big difference.

In this industry, it is very difficult to stand out without the right approach. Terri Murphy will help you figure out how dynamic and engaging presentations can make a major difference. Contact her, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.terrimurphy.com.
Source:Terri Murphy
