White River Animal Rescue is launching a compelling crusade to save even more dogs nationwide

White River Animal Rescue is launching the 50/50Campaign to help proliferate the number of dogs saved in the U.S by including other rescues and shelters nationwide

--White River Animal Rescue, founded in 2009, has remained unwavering in their resolve to aid in the rescue and healing of dogs. In order to proliferate the number of dogs saved over the next two months, WRAR and our partner Organizations would like to introduce theThe two main points we wish to highlight are:● There is a lack of nationwide coordination to save and adopt out dogs.● The general public is not only unaware of what it takes to actually "rescue" a dog but is also overwhelmed and helpless when faced with the myriad of images of abandoned or injured dogs.The #50/50Campaign comes as an initiative from White River Animal Rescue to help put an end to the impression of ineffectiveness many people wanting to help have.The #50/50Campaign will give each dog featured, a chance to live the life they deserve, as well as, motivate donors.● All participating organizations in the #50/50Campaign will feature dogs and/or puppies in need of your donation.● All participants wishing to donate, will dictate what to gift their chosen "Bestie"."When donors' gift money to an organization, WRAR included, that donation is used however the organization sees fit. The #50/50Campaign seeks to motivate the general public to donate by allowing THEM to manage where their donation is utilized." said Amy Knight, Founder & CEO, White River Animal Rescue.Results? All shelters and rescues involved in the #50/50Campaign will get their donations back for each of their dogs featured, which will drastically increase the dogs' survival rate. It also allows for organizations to gather an external source of funding and increase the potential amount of dogs rescued weekly.How to get involved?"Each dog featured in the #50/50Campaign was at risk of dying, thus here is where your cooperation is critical," Amy Knight.People wishing to participate, as a sponsor of a new friend or "Bestie", may do so by visitingFundraisers can launch their own personal page by visitingRescues or Shelter Organizations looking to partner with WRAR for this Campaign, please send a request to wrar@whiteriveranimalrescue.orgWhite Animal River Rescue, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, founded in 2009 by Amy Knight, has become a considerable resource for animal rescue and adoptions in New England.White River Animal Rescue distinguishes itself by its ethics related to dogs' well-being and by its exhaustive efforts to rescue dogs from euthanasia, sickness and mistreatment. White River Animal Rescue has developed strong resources and opportunities in the community to rescue dogs without regard to age, breed or ease of placement in order to find them a good home.