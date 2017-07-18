 
July 2017





Patrick D. Crandell Appointed to Board of Livonia Economic Development Corporation

 
 
Patrick D. Crandell, Insurance Coverage Attorney
Patrick D. Crandell, Insurance Coverage Attorney
 
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Collins Einhorn Farrell PC, a leading defense litigation firm, is pleased to announce that our partner Patrick D. Crandell was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of the Livonia Economic Development Corporation (EDC). The Livonia EDC provides a partnership between the public and private sectors and offers an incentive program designed to help businesses grow and prosper. The role of the Board, composed of business leaders and community representatives, is to discuss the issuing of tax-exempt revenue bonds or notes to finance all or parts of the cost of a project, including acquisition, new construction, renovating of existing property, and machinery and equipment.

A partner at Collins Einhorn, Crandell defends insurance coverage actions in both state and federal court. He has vast experience preparing coverage opinions, counseling insurance carriers on complex insurance coverage disputes, and handling construction and contractual matters. Before joining the firm, Crandell also handled an array of civil and criminal matters, including employment, constitutional, and white collar criminal defense. He has been listed as a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers® Magazine for the past three years in a row.

In addition to Crandell's involvement with the Livonia EDC, he also serves on the Oakland County Bar Association Legislative Committee and as a council member on the Insurance and Indemnity Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan. He is a member of the State Bar of Michigan's Representative Assembly, the Livonia Chamber of Commerce, and the Armadillo Club.

Crandell earned his undergraduate degree cum laude from the Western Michigan University, and his law degree cum laude from Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC

Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.

For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.

Click to Share