 
News By Tag
* Superbugs
* Drug-resistant Bacteria
* Antimicrobial
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Iselin
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


Forging Ahead with a New Class of Antibiotics

Novel solutions in antibiotic drug discovery showcased by Forge Therapeutics, CARB-X and ContraFect at North American Superbugs Summit this Fall
 
 
Superbugs & Superdrugs USA 2017
Superbugs & Superdrugs USA 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Superbugs
Drug-resistant Bacteria
Antimicrobial

Industry:
Biotech

Location:
Iselin - New Jersey - US

ISELIN, N.J. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group are delighted to announce that Zachary Zimmerman, CEO of Forge Therapeutics, has been added onto the agenda for Superbugs USA when it returns to Iselin, New Jersey this fall.

Forge Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel medicines by combining bio-inorganic with medicinal chemistry to target metalloproteins.

With over 15 years of experience, Dr. Zimmerman is a trained cellular biologist with expertise in drug discovery and development. Highlights from his talk will include innovative insight into effective metalloenzyme inhibitors and discussions surrounding small molecules that inhibit LpxC with broad spectrum against drug resistant bacteria.

Zachery Zimmerman will also discuss funding to advance preclinical development and present proven insight into the IV and oral efficacy in animal infection models.

SMi has been providing a platform for the AMR community to network and consolidate the latest developments in antimicrobial resistance for almost 20 years. The next annual USA summit will continue provide a comprehensive overview of current issues and ongoing considerations to both new and established stakeholders from a notable line-up featuring:

CARB-X, Pfizer, DemovaMed, Visterra, Centauri Therapeutics, MedImmune, Soligenix, ContraFect, Achaogen, Macrolide Pharmaceuticals and more.

Further information including a detailed agenda is available at https://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/northamerica...

Superbugs & Superdrugs USA will take place on 13th & 14th November 2017 at the Renaissance Woodbrigde Hotel in Iselin, New Jersey. Sponsored by Merck and Soligenix.

--- END ---

Contact Information:

For all media inquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Superbugs, Drug-resistant Bacteria, Antimicrobial
Industry:Biotech
Location:Iselin - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share