Forging Ahead with a New Class of Antibiotics
Novel solutions in antibiotic drug discovery showcased by Forge Therapeutics, CARB-X and ContraFect at North American Superbugs Summit this Fall
Forge Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel medicines by combining bio-inorganic with medicinal chemistry to target metalloproteins.
With over 15 years of experience, Dr. Zimmerman is a trained cellular biologist with expertise in drug discovery and development. Highlights from his talk will include innovative insight into effective metalloenzyme inhibitors and discussions surrounding small molecules that inhibit LpxC with broad spectrum against drug resistant bacteria.
Zachery Zimmerman will also discuss funding to advance preclinical development and present proven insight into the IV and oral efficacy in animal infection models.
SMi has been providing a platform for the AMR community to network and consolidate the latest developments in antimicrobial resistance for almost 20 years. The next annual USA summit will continue provide a comprehensive overview of current issues and ongoing considerations to both new and established stakeholders from a notable line-up featuring:
CARB-X, Pfizer, DemovaMed, Visterra, Centauri Therapeutics, MedImmune, Soligenix, ContraFect, Achaogen, Macrolide Pharmaceuticals and more.
Superbugs & Superdrugs USA will take place on 13th & 14th November 2017 at the Renaissance Woodbrigde Hotel in Iselin, New Jersey. Sponsored by Merck and Soligenix.
Contact Information:
For all media inquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
