Tax Resolution Attorney John P. Willis Helps Taxpayers De-Stress When Audited by IRS
Fairhope, AL, July 24, 2017: Tax Attorney John Willis, CEO and founder of IRSALLSTAR.com, recently published a blog on his website entitled "The Dreaded IRS Audit Letter Arrived." Mr. Willis assures readers that being audited by the IRS does not have to be as stressful as one thinks.
Willis writes, "It's not that you were expecting it, but the fact is, it has happened. The IRS sent you a letter saying your taxes are being audited. Now what will you do?"
As Willis points out, "An IRS audit is one thing most American taxpayers dread and lose sleep over." He continues adding, "The IRS seems to like it when people get nervous. In fact, to help scare people into filing, around tax time every year the IRS makes sure to publicize its audits of famous people. They also publicize arrests of famous people for tax evasion." He states, "In fact, according to an article recently posted in AccountingToday.com, the rapper DMX was just arrested for allegedly evading $1.7 million in taxes."
"While it's true that few things are more personally stressful than an IRS audit," says Willis, "it doesn't have to be that way. A reputable tax attorney can keep your life from getting completely off-kilter during an audit."
The entire blog can be read at: http://www.irsallstar.com/
ABOUT JOHN WILLIS
Mr. Willis believes strongly in supporting and representing the "underdog" and has devoted his entire professional life to protecting and defending those who need it most. As an attorney, Mr. Willis takes his role as "counselor" seriously. His knowledge, creativity and persistence are valuable assets that provide substantial benefits to his clients. He has represented individuals and businesses across the Gulf Coast for over 18 years and he brings together an abundance of skills and experience that can be of assistance to almost anyone.
ABOUT THE IRSALLSTAR TEAM
The IRSALLSTAR team has developed a winning formula to ensure that each client's individual needs are specifically met. Upon becoming a client of Mr. Willis' law firm, that client's immediate needs are assessed and long-term goals are defined. Experienced professionals on the IRSALLSTAR team then assist each client in developing and implementing a custom-tailored game plan to provide both short-term and long-term relief from his or her serious tax problems. All firm clients are continually coached toward successful tax resolution and final victory over their challenges with the IRS and state taxing authorities.
To learn more about Mr. Willis and his law firm please visit http://www.IRSALLSTAR.com or call toll-free 877-254-4254.
