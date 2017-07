Discover the Untold Story of a Boy and His Angel in "Angel Watching Over Me"

"Angel Watching Over Me" introduces young readers and their parents to the love of God through His very special messengers chosen just for us.

Angel Watching Over Me

--In good and bad times it is nice to know there is someone special watching over us; protecting, encouraging and sharing God's love. "Angel Watching Over Me" introduces young readers and their parents to the love of God through His very special messengers chosen just for us. Published author and poet Evangeline B. White enters the world of children's fiction with this delightful story that is soon to become a family classic. The first in the Where is Your Angel™ series, "Angel Watching Over Me" tells the story of "Handsome Lou" and the comfort and friendship he has with his very own angel."It is amazing how many children and adults believe in angels," said Evangeline White. "Other childhood stories about the toothfairy and the Easter Bunny are soon discarded but our love and belief in angels carries through into our adult life. This series of books is designed to reinforce that belief and to give young readers something they can believe in throughout their life.""Angel Watching Over Me" shares the story of "Handsome Lou" and his angel and how he is supported, comforted and protected. "Handsome Lou" enjoys playful games and even a few antics with his angel. Colorful illustrations by award winning illustrator Chad Thompson bring this special friendship to life."I hope that readers and their parents learn the message that there is a God who loves them, no matter what. Unlike fictional characters in our lives, God wants to be part of our story and angels are a wonderful way to reinforce the message that we are not alone in this world," said White. "While some childhood fantasies pass away, God and his angels are real and will be around for our entire life; during the good and bad times.""Angel Watching Over Me" is a great gift for grandparents and parents to give and is also a wonderful book to purchase and donate to your local library, school or church."Remember that 'awe' you felt when you first learned about God and His love?" asks White. "My hope is that this series of books will remind us of the wonder and grace of God. It is easy to forget when we see the news or hear stories of bullying and harsh behavior, but my hope is that these books will bring a little angel dust into the lives of readers and their families.""Angel Watching Over Me" has been well received. Here are just a few of the comments people have to say:"This book and idea are wonderful...a good reminder that God watches over us and uses his angels to protect us and be his messengers. [Evangeline]is quite the poet."Sue G., Preschool Director"Angel Watching Over Me" is a sweet story that points kids to Jesus and His grace for their lives. Through God's messengers, the angels, [Evangeline]tells a story of God's presence in the lives of every child, rooting her message in the mercy of God and not just moralism and good works. It's a timely reminder that can be read all year, not just at Christmas." Senior Pastor Mike Adkins; Grace ChurchTo learn more about "Angel Watching Over Me," the first in the Where is Your Angel™ series, and to purchase your copy, visit www.whereisyourangel.com. This keepsake children's story is available as a hard cover book which comes in a clear carrying case along with a special angel figure. Follow "Where is your angel" on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/ whereisyourangel ) for the latest information about upcoming publications, book signings and news. You can also follow us at:Twitter: @whereangelInstagram: whereisyourangelPinterest: whereisyourangelEvangeline B. White is a published author and has been in the teaching field for over 15 years. She has taught 3 year olds to adult career changers. Her love of books is evident in her kids' room where they have more books than toys. Her kids also had library cards before they could even crawl. She and her husband have served in their church for over 10 years. One thing Evangeline doesn't leave home without is her angel.To request an interview with Evangeline B. White, contact Judy or Karen at karen@whereisyourangel.comJudy / KarenWhereIsYourAngel.comOrlando, FL - USAkaren@whereisyourangel.com