Discover the Untold Story of a Boy and His Angel in "Angel Watching Over Me"
"Angel Watching Over Me" introduces young readers and their parents to the love of God through His very special messengers chosen just for us.
"It is amazing how many children and adults believe in angels," said Evangeline White. "Other childhood stories about the toothfairy and the Easter Bunny are soon discarded but our love and belief in angels carries through into our adult life. This series of books is designed to reinforce that belief and to give young readers something they can believe in throughout their life."
"Angel Watching Over Me" shares the story of "Handsome Lou" and his angel and how he is supported, comforted and protected. "Handsome Lou" enjoys playful games and even a few antics with his angel. Colorful illustrations by award winning illustrator Chad Thompson bring this special friendship to life.
"I hope that readers and their parents learn the message that there is a God who loves them, no matter what. Unlike fictional characters in our lives, God wants to be part of our story and angels are a wonderful way to reinforce the message that we are not alone in this world," said White. "While some childhood fantasies pass away, God and his angels are real and will be around for our entire life; during the good and bad times."
"Angel Watching Over Me" is a great gift for grandparents and parents to give and is also a wonderful book to purchase and donate to your local library, school or church.
"Remember that 'awe' you felt when you first learned about God and His love?" asks White. "My hope is that this series of books will remind us of the wonder and grace of God. It is easy to forget when we see the news or hear stories of bullying and harsh behavior, but my hope is that these books will bring a little angel dust into the lives of readers and their families."
"Angel Watching Over Me" has been well received. Here are just a few of the comments people have to say:
"This book and idea are wonderful...a good reminder that God watches over us and uses his angels to protect us and be his messengers. [Evangeline]
Sue G., Preschool Director
"Angel Watching Over Me" is a sweet story that points kids to Jesus and His grace for their lives. Through God's messengers, the angels, [Evangeline]
To learn more about "Angel Watching Over Me," the first in the Where is Your Angel™ series, and to purchase your copy, visit www.whereisyourangel.com. This keepsake children's story is available as a hard cover book which comes in a clear carrying case along with a special angel figure. Follow "Where is your angel" on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
About Evangeline B. White:
Evangeline B. White is a published author and has been in the teaching field for over 15 years. She has taught 3 year olds to adult career changers. Her love of books is evident in her kids' room where they have more books than toys. Her kids also had library cards before they could even crawl. She and her husband have served in their church for over 10 years. One thing Evangeline doesn't leave home without is her angel.
To request an interview with Evangeline B. White, contact Judy or Karen at karen@whereisyourangel.com
Press & Media Contact:
Judy / Karen
WhereIsYourAngel.com
Orlando, FL - USA
karen@whereisyourangel.com
http://www.whereisyourangel.com
