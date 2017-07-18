Filtration system removes contaminants from coating used in vinyl flooring

Beaulieu International Group increases productivity with the installation of Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filters

Filtering PVC paste at Beaulieu International

The Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G) is a textile manufacturing company with an extensive range of products. The coating used to manufacture their cushion vinyl flooring used to be separated into a paste using static baskets, which were being used to filter out contamination larger than 0.05mm. However, the static basket filters were letting some contamination through, causing the production line to halt until the filters were cleaned.Having dealt with Russell Finex previously, the company approached them for a new filtration system. Russell Finex offered to test their Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter® at the Cushion Vinyl production plant. After successful testing, B.I.G decided to replace their old filters with 4 new Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filters®. As a result the company has experienced decreased production downtime as well as a significant reduction in product wastage.