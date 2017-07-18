 
Industry News





Filtration system removes contaminants from coating used in vinyl flooring

Beaulieu International Group increases productivity with the installation of Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filters
 
 
Filtering PVC paste at Beaulieu International
Filtering PVC paste at Beaulieu International
PINEVILLE, N.C. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G) is a textile manufacturing company with an extensive range of products. The coating used to manufacture their cushion vinyl flooring used to be separated into a paste using static baskets, which were being used to filter out contamination larger than 0.05mm. However, the static basket filters were letting some contamination through, causing the production line to halt until the filters were cleaned.

Having dealt with Russell Finex previously, the company approached them for a new filtration system. Russell Finex offered to test their Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter® at the Cushion Vinyl production plant. After successful testing, B.I.G decided to replace their old filters with 4 new Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filters®. As a result the company has experienced decreased production downtime as well as a significant reduction in product wastage.

Contact Russell Finex today to find a solution to your exact needs: http://www.russellfinex.com/en/contact-russell-finex/

Tags:Self Cleaning Filter, Liquid Filtration, Floor Coating
Industry:Industrial
Location:Pineville - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Products
