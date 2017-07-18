News By Tag
Filtration system removes contaminants from coating used in vinyl flooring
Beaulieu International Group increases productivity with the installation of Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filters
Having dealt with Russell Finex previously, the company approached them for a new filtration system. Russell Finex offered to test their Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter® at the Cushion Vinyl production plant. After successful testing, B.I.G decided to replace their old filters with 4 new Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filters®. As a result the company has experienced decreased production downtime as well as a significant reduction in product wastage.
