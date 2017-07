Eco-District Philadelphia is being launched

The Regenerative Design Future is now incubating and strategically accelerating into reality.

-- Date: 24 July 2017Contact: Christopher Zelov at: 484-554-4710E-Mail: info@ecodistrictphiladelphia.orgWeb: http://www.ecodistrictphiladelphia.org/Spring Garden, Philadelphia, PA — 10 July 2017 — The, an initiative of the Knossus Project, announced today that it has launched 7 Net-PositiveServices.Christopher Zelov, Founder of the Knossus Project and principal organizer of the, said,With the vast cinematic material the Knossus Project has produced over the last 25+ years on the frontiers of Ecological Design, I am delighted to organize our connections, partnerships and decades of research to offer these Net-Positiveservices to the marketplace."Zelov addedThenow offers the followingServices: Energy Audits, Solar Fountains, Long Now Sculptures, Custom Green Walls and Roofs, Green Design including Architecture, Custom Video Production, and Educational Programs including the "Inventing Eco-Futures"course.At the nextmeeting on 20 August 2017 from 1–3 PM at Saige Cafe, 1631 Wallace St, Philadelphia, PA 19130, Zelov will introduce these services so interested people can engage theof out time and begin to make theZelov saidAt the meeting on the 20th, I will illuminate thedesign philosophy we practice and how it informs each of our service offerings. I will also explore who might benefit from our services, the benefits of each, and we'll discuss any questions participants may have about each of the seven Green Service offerings we are launching."CJ Fearnley, a co-organizer of theand impresario of spontaneous cooperation, saidSince our first monthly meeting in January of this year, the Spring Garden Eco-District initiative has held a monthly meeting to explore ideas to improve ecological regenerativity in today's world. I hope these seven service offerings will stimulate another engaged discussion as we marshall the talent to precipitate the Green Transition to bring a practice of ecological regenerativity to our cities."For more information about theand its seven service offerings visit the web site http://www.ecodistrictphiladelphia.org/ is a service mark of the Knossus Project.The Knossus Project is a Mid-Atlantic based research and development firm dedicated to guiding the citizenry through the labyrinth of life by producing custom built artifacts in the areas of Educational Film, Fine Art Publishing, and Green Design. Over the years, the Project has produced over 15 films, 5 books, and 4+ inventions. Including the multi-award winning film:that help launch the mainstreaming of the Sustainability movement, and has been used in classrooms around the world. To learn more about the Knossus Project, visit http://www.geniusloci.com/ indexsub.htm About:Theis an incubator with a number of initiatives to nurture and catalyze the Ecological Transition. It endeavors to plant creative seeds to foster regenerative ecological design thinking in neighborhoods in and around Philadelphia. It is a grassroots, collaborative, and participatory thinking and doing initiative focused on making our neighborhoods flourish withregenerative design. The initiative began in early 2016 with The Philadelphia EcoDistrict Oasis, a six month project withAssociate Professor Tony Guido and a group of seven undergraduates. This led to an undertaking to seed Philadelphia's first Eco-District in the Spring Garden neighborhood of Philadelphia.To learn more about the, visithttp: www.ecodistrictphiladelphia.org/