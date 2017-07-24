News By Tag
* IT
* Conference
* Pcm
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Brigadier General Spano to Keynote PCM-G Mission First Conference
Spano also to Address Expected Cybersecurity Policy Changes from Trump Administration
General Spano (USAF Ret.) is a legend in the world of cybersecurity. As the Director of Communications, Headquarters Air Combat Command, Langley Air Force Base, he led 15,000 communications professionals, providing information technology services to 101,500 active-duty military and civilian members at 30 major installations in the United States and overseas. He was responsible for policy guidance, program management and resource allocation supporting the command's mission to provide nuclear forces for U.S. Strategic Command, theater air forces for the U.S. Northern Command, U.S. Central Command, U.S. Southern Command, U.S. European Command and U.S. Pacific Command, as well as air defense forces for the North American Aerospace Defense Command.
General Spano is the current president and COO of the Center for Internet Security and has devoted his career to staying abreast of cybersecurity trends and helping organizations prevent attacks. He will discuss the latest in cyber threat detection, prevention, and remediation. General Spano will also share what changes he expects to see from the Trump administration.
Mission First is a free event taking place the morning of Thursday, July 27 (7:00 am to 11:45 am Eastern time) at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel, 1401 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW in Washington, D.C.
Also presenting is Edna Conway, Cisco's chief security officer for its Global Value Chain, and Lauren Burnell, chief information security officer for PCM-G and former U.S. Navy Cryptologic Warfare officer. They will discuss cyber supply chain risk management, and how to combat vulnerabilities, implement secure IT, and secure a mobile ecosystem in the public sector.
"Leaders at government agencies and institutions are constantly battling threats from cyber-attacks,"
About PCM
PCM, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware, software and services to small, medium and enterprise businesses, state, local and federal governments and educational institutions across the United States and Canada. We generated net sales of $2.3 billion in the twelve months ended March 31, 2017. For more information, please visit investor.pcm.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/
About PCM-G
PCM-G has been serving the needs of public sector customers for nearly 30 years. Best practices, innovation, credibility, and select technology partnerships are the cornerstones of PCM-G's enterprise solutions.
PCM-G's innovative IT solution offerings for the Public Sector include Cybersecurity, Cyber Supply Chain Risk Management (C-SCRM), Secure Mobile Computing, Data and Predictive Analytics, High-Density Wi-Fi, Cloud Computing, Change Management, Healthcare, and the Digital Classroom. PCM-G also offers managed and professional services, IT and infrastructure consulting, and system architecture design and management solutions.
As an ISO 9001-2000 registered company, PCM-G has the certifications and accreditations that qualify the company to serve the public sector at the highest levels. PCM-G actively recruits military veterans to join the company. PCM-G headquarters are located in Chantilly, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C.
All trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.
Contact
MRB Public Relations
***@mrb-pr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 24, 2017