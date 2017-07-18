Welcome to HomeGate Real Estate - James Tibert

James Tibert

HomeGate Real Estate

HomeGate Real Estate

-- Born and raised outside of Boston, Massachusetts, James graduated from Susquehanna University with a B.S. in Finance and Economics where he gained a strong understanding of market trends and the effect they have on the opportunities presented when buying or selling a home. After many years as a financial analyst and the assistant controller of a software company. James followed his true passion of helping people when he received his real estate license. Living in Mount Pleasant, he enjoys all of what Charleston has to offer and loves to give back through the Charleston Animal Society and local Habitat for Humanity.James enjoys spending his free time hiking, skiing, with a little golf thrown in on the side. His desire to represent buyers and sellers with the utmost professionalism, enthusiasm, and integrity shows in all that he does. His passion for relationships with clients is the driving force of his business. He is a firm believer that consistent hard work leads to positive outcomes – you never know what you might have in common or what opportunity may present itself!HomeGate Real Estate is an innovative full service real estate company. Our goal is to help make our clients buying or selling experience simple, enjoyable, and efficient. Our non-traditional structure creates a pathway to success for Branch Brokers and Agents, and is designed to provide a cohesive atmosphere where everyone in the company is personally endeavored to help others succeed.Learn more about James at: