Does your company specialize in Health Information Technology (Health IT)?
The Health Information Technology (Health IT) market is currently valued around $31.3 billion.
GSA IT Schedule 70 Special Item Number (SIN) 132-56 for all Health IT services now includes a wide range of Health IT services. It includes connected health, electronic health records, health information exchanges, health analytics, personal health information management, innovative health IT solutions, health informatics, emerging health IT research, and other health IT services.
You can be one of the fastest growing companies in the on IT Schedule 70. The schedule gives companies the ability to succeed in the Government Marketplace.
There's many big benifits from the Health IT SIN. The new SIN will give a clear differentiation between Health IT services and other IT services, access to innovative and cutting-edge technologies, Increased visibility and acessibility of pre-vetted industry partners, simplified procurement process for services, and more data avaliable to track Health IT spending.
If you would like more information on GSA IT Schedule 70 call us @ (302) 295-3827 or visit us online @ http://www.gov-
Government Marketplace LLC - "Helping businesses connect with the government, one business at a time."
Contact
Mr. Don Smith
(302) 268-9050
don@gov-marketplace.com
