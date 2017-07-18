News By Tag
SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Three Assistant VPs to Oversee Branches
SAFE FCU is shifting the organizational structure for its 19 branches, naming three assistant vice presidents, each with oversight over about one-third of the SAFE branches.
Jennifer Webb, Brandon Oliver, and Andrew Huckeba stepped into the new roles after serving as regional branch directors. They will share the responsibilities of high-level branch administration, each of them focused on about one-third of the SAFE branches.
Jennifer Webb has worked at SAFE for a total of 17 years, and worked as a teller following graduation from the University of South Carolina with a degree in finance and management. She earned an MBA from USC in 2008. She was promoted to branch manager and later regional branch director before moving into the assistant vice president position. A Camden High School graduate, she is treasurer for the Camden Kiwanis Club.
Brandon Oliver is an eight-year SAFE employee. He started with the credit union as a teller, moving to office manager, branch manager, and regional branch director roles over the course of his career. He has a degree in management from Clemson University. The married father of five is a Scott's Branch High School graduate and is a board member of the Camden Kiwanis Club.
Andrew Huckeba, who has been with SAFE five years, moved up from branch manager to regional branch director before being named assistant vice president. He is a 2011 business management graduate of the University of South Carolina and before that a Sumter High School graduate. The married father of one is a member of the Shaw Sumter Community Council.
"Our branches are the linchpin to our continued growth," explained Michael Baker, executive vice president of SAFE Federal Credit Union. "We believe that Jennifer, Brandon, and Andrew are the right people to fill the assistant vice president role and provide the high-level leadership and management to assure that our branches are filling the needs of our diverse membership."
About SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union, founded in 1955, is the largest credit union based in the Midlands of South Carolina, with $1 billion in total assets, 114,000 members, and 19 branches. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or goes to school in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon, Florence, and Orangeburg counties, as well as parts of Kershaw, Richland, and Lexington counties. Membership is also open to employees of more than 500 companies located throughout the Midlands and relatives of those eligible to join. Connect with us at http://www.SAFEfed.org, on Facebook.com/
