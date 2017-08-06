News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Northeast Forest Fire Supervisors
Executive Director of the Northeast Forest Fire Protection Compact, Thomas Parent, will be available to sign copies of book
Controlling wildfires has been a significant mission for the state and federal governments since the early 1900s. During this time, the agencies responsible for wildland fire management have worked jointly in many ways to minimize losses from fires and to constantly improve firefighting and fire management techniques. In 1967, a new organization was established among the 20 states within the northeastern area of the United States to unite the forest fire control supervisors from each of those states. Since then, the Northeast Forest Fire Supervisors have been charged with the responsibility to stimulate and promote the development and use of specialized forest fire equipment, including better techniques in fire prevention, presuppression, suppression, and improved training and safety methods.
About the Author:
The Northeastern Forest Fire Protection Compact has assembled a collection of photographs from across the 20 northeastern states. This collection spans over 100 years and captures wildland fire managers and their equipment in action. These images celebrate the highlights and accomplishments of the individual state forest fire protection organizations that comprise the Northeast Forest Fire Supervisors, as well as the mutual aid Forest Fire Compacts that supplement and support the states. Images of America: Northeast Forest Fire Supervisors pays tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Northeast Forest Fire Supervisors.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
9 Market Place Drive
Augusta, ME 04330
When: Sunday, August 6th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
