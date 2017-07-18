 
News By Tag
* Giant Smartphone
* App Developer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chiswick
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


Giant iTab Launch 'Enterprise Lab' Product

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Giant Smartphone
* App Developer

Industry:
* Computers

Location:
* Chiswick - London, Greater - England

CHISWICK, England - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Giant iTab has launched a new 'Enterprise Lab' version of its award-winning hardware, aimed specifically for app, software and digital marketing developers. The product is already being used by a number of event tech companies, as well as design departments in businesses across industries from automotive to tourism.

The giant smart phone is perfect for new product and design demonstrations within companies building software, and enables developers the chance to get a closer – and a larger – view of apps, website, on line and mobile marketing. Giant iTabs are already being used by many businesses, not just to reduce the amount of 'small screen huddling', but to demonstrate touch screen and gestures on a giant screen, that replicates exactly the user experience of the smaller screen.

"Increasingly, out Giant iTabs are being used for presentations. Both for conventional video, PowerPoint etc., but also for on-line marketing, design and app demonstrations," commented Mark Jones, founder & CEO, Giant iTab. "This is happening in retail outlets, within internal meetings, sales presentations, and amongst large businesses and as a presentation aid within research and development labs."

The software installed on the Enterprise Lab Giant iTabs is more sophisticated, and tailored to the needs of developers. The hardware itself is available in a larger size, so can be used from small intimate internal huddles, too larger company conferences.

The Giant iTab Enterprise Lab devices are available now from Giant iTab both to buy and rent, for more information visit www.giantitab.com.

- ends -

About Giant iTab

Bringing together smart phone, tablet and multi-channel marketing into one complete digital showcasing solution the Giant iTab is a touchscreen tablet and smartphone solution designed to take advantage of today's rapidly growing world of event showcasing, digital engagement and e-commerce.

Giant iTabs are available for hire with full service and support, and can be delivered to events anywhere around the world.  Giant iTabs are also available for sale, with a complete 3-year fully managed digital solution package, including installation, warranty and remote software management to ensure all units are working perfectly at all times.

For more information please visit: www.giantitab.com

Editors contacts:

Mark Jones          Andreina West

Managing Director          PR Artistry

Giant iTab          +44 (0) 1491 845553

+44 (0) 20 3542 1645          andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk

mark@giantitab.com

Contact
Andreina West
***@pra-ltd.co.uk
End
Source:Giant iTab
Email:***@pra-ltd.co.uk
Tags:Giant Smartphone, App Developer
Industry:Computers
Location:Chiswick - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PRA Limited News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share