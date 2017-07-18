News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Giant iTab Launch 'Enterprise Lab' Product
The giant smart phone is perfect for new product and design demonstrations within companies building software, and enables developers the chance to get a closer – and a larger – view of apps, website, on line and mobile marketing. Giant iTabs are already being used by many businesses, not just to reduce the amount of 'small screen huddling', but to demonstrate touch screen and gestures on a giant screen, that replicates exactly the user experience of the smaller screen.
"Increasingly, out Giant iTabs are being used for presentations. Both for conventional video, PowerPoint etc., but also for on-line marketing, design and app demonstrations,"
The software installed on the Enterprise Lab Giant iTabs is more sophisticated, and tailored to the needs of developers. The hardware itself is available in a larger size, so can be used from small intimate internal huddles, too larger company conferences.
The Giant iTab Enterprise Lab devices are available now from Giant iTab both to buy and rent, for more information visit www.giantitab.com.
- ends -
About Giant iTab
Bringing together smart phone, tablet and multi-channel marketing into one complete digital showcasing solution the Giant iTab is a touchscreen tablet and smartphone solution designed to take advantage of today's rapidly growing world of event showcasing, digital engagement and e-commerce.
Giant iTabs are available for hire with full service and support, and can be delivered to events anywhere around the world. Giant iTabs are also available for sale, with a complete 3-year fully managed digital solution package, including installation, warranty and remote software management to ensure all units are working perfectly at all times.
For more information please visit: www.giantitab.com
Editors contacts:
Mark Jones Andreina West
Managing Director PR Artistry
Giant iTab +44 (0) 1491 845553
+44 (0) 20 3542 1645 andreina@pra-
mark@giantitab.com
Contact
Andreina West
***@pra-ltd.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse