Part 2 of The CopyPros Talk TV Advertising
Another article dedicated to excellence in the business of copywriting developed by The American Society of Professional Copywriters: The CopyPros.
1. What do you offer that people want or need?
2. Who are you talking to…?
3. Where can you effectively find them?
4. When will they be receptive to your message?
5. Why should they get it from you?
6. How should they respond?
This is the "call to action" step. You have used the traditional procedure for effective communication known as AIDA: for Attention, Interest, Desire, and Action. Make the call to action as clear as possible.
Plan on using 30 second spots, the industry standard. Many advertisers introduce their television spot with a 30 second version and then follow-up with one or more 15 second editions made from the same footage. Research indicates that viewers seeing the 15 second follow-up versions report having seen the message from the 30 second spot that is no longer running.
Use compelling visuals that support your message, but don't let the spot get too busy.
It is also a good idea to make a longer version of the main spot to post to YouTube and other social media. If appropriate for your message you might use video news releases to local news media. Sometimes these are picked up because of a local angle or other local tie-in. When such messages run as a feature on the news you get great free coverage.
When writing your script, let the message also work as an audio version so you can reach people who have left the room. You should place the phone number and website on screen for long enough for the audience to read and note down.
Make sure you represent your brand consistently and distinctively. You should tell your story in a similar fashion each time and strive to make a real connection with the audience. Remember, no one will ever pay as much attention to your spots as you, so you will get bored with them before many people have even noticed them. Let them run.
To be most effective, your spots need a consistent, signature look and theme to them. Keep your spot as simple as your budget and creativity necessitate, but do not cut corners. A TV spot is like a chain in that it is only as strong as its weakest element. Hire all the best professionals your budget will allow and listen to them.
After your script is ready, complete with descriptions of the camera angles, you need to create a storyboard. An agency's Creative Director or an artist usually does this. The more exact a storyboard, the faster and cheaper the production will be.
TV can immediately build credibility for a company. Nothing makes 30 seconds seem longer than a spot that screams "AMATEURS."
David Ogilvy, a pioneer in the advertising industry, wrote in "Confessions of an Adman," that no matter how spectacular your TV spots, remember that "the objective was to sell refrigerators."
Follow this advice and your television spots are sure to be successful.
