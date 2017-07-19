 
Affordable Dental Care from ADS Not Far from Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware, residents can find affordable dentures and dental implants in West Chester, PA.
 
 
Affordable dental implants and dentures aren't a far drive from Wilmington, DE.
Affordable dental implants and dentures aren't a far drive from Wilmington, DE.
WEST CHESTER, Pa. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Whether residents of Wilmington, Delaware, need dental implants or dentures, affordable dental care is closeby thanks to Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS) in nearby West Chester, PA.

Dental implants in West Chester start at only $2,000 and include both the abutment and crown, which add a finished look to a patient's new smile.

In addition, both full and partial dentures can be found close to the Wilmington area. Full dentures are only $495/arch and partial dentures are only $595/arch.

"Although our prices are low," explains Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, implants professional at ADS in West Chester, "our dental implants, dentures, and other solutions are of the highest quality."

The new location in West Chester, the fourth location of ADS in Eastern Pennsylvania, is conveniently located only forty minutes from Wilmington, Delaware. Wilmington residents looking for missing tooth solutions should request an appointment today: http://wilmingtonimplants.com/.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at http://wilmingtonimplants.com/.

