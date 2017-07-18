Across Borders Management Consulting Achieving OBJ 'Fast 50' Business Growth

IT Services and Solutions Company Benefiting From Full Suite of Services Offered by FSBDC at UCF

Wellons Communications

Wellons Communications

-- Humility is not a quality always associated with entrepreneurs. Especially if theirs is an IT services and solutions company with a goal of delivering "Innovation through Strategic Thinking." But when a self-effacing attitude is present, it can be an important part of a formula for long-term success.Vijay Krishnan and Arathi Rajagopalan, husband and wife and co-founders of Across Borders Management Consulting Group, recognized early on their situation as they sought to grow their company. Then they allowed their clear-eyed assessment of the challenges they faced in building their business to guide them to seek assistance from the Florida SBDC at the University of Central Florida (FSBDC at UCF)."We didn't know what we didn't know" is Arathi Rajagopalan's frank take on the early days of Across Borders. "We were a growing company with limited resources. That's why we came to the FSBDC there we found a wealth of knowledge and services tailor-made for a company like ours," she states."Since starting with the FSBDC, we have used every service they have to offer because they fit so well into where we want to take our business and how we want to grow. And all at little or no cost to the company," Vijay Krishnan added. "It has made a big difference for us. We were a $1 million revenue company when we started with them; today we are closing in on $5 million."Both Vijay and Arathi Krishnan credit the FSBDC as helping shape the company that Across Borders is today. Initially they sought and received assistance regarding their sales and business development efforts from their FSBDC consultant Stan Austin. That was followed by an in-depth business and financial analysis by the FSBDC's Roger Greenwald as part of the FSBDC's Growth Acceleration Services. With that as a starting point, Across Borders was able to develop their first three-year strategic plan.Meanwhile, the company and cofounders became part of the FSBDC's Advisory Board Council program, a next-level, business-support service matching them with experienced business professionals with a diverse range of skills who volunteer and work together on a "custom-fit"advisory board. Further on, Vijay Krishnan joined the FSBDC's CEO XChange, an executive roundtable program offering a confidential setting for top executives to discuss vital business issues, opportunities and trends with a group of peers. Most recently, Across Borders worked with the FSBDC's International Trade Services team and gained a ready-to-implement Export Marketing Plan."Across Borders has done everything right," remarked Stan Austin. "They are the perfect FSBDC client. They listen. They get involved. They make decisions. They implement. It's no wonder they have been an Orlando Business Journal 'Fast 50' growth company two years running.""The FSBDC has become a critically important strategic partner for Across Borders," states Vijay Krishnan. "They have worked with us every step of the way. Their services are at the top-most professional level. And their only focus is on helping us grow to the next level. That is the best kind of partnership possible. We're very happy and thankful for the FSBDC."-- FSBDC --About the FSBDC at UCFWith its main office in the National Entrepreneur Center located at the Fashion Square Mall in Orlando, the Florida SBDC at the University of Central Florida (FSBDC at UCF) is part of the UCF Office of Research & Commercialization and the Florida SBDC Network (FSBDC Network). The FSBDC at UCF provides business seminars and no-cost, one-on-one business consultation to emerging and established businesses. The FSBDC at UCF serves an eight-county area that includes Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Sumter, and Volusia counties and maintains 10 service centers across Central Florida.In 2015, the FSBDC at UCF served almost 7,000 entrepreneurs in Central Florida through consulting and training, resulting in more than 7,300 jobs created, retained or saved; $990 million in sales growth; $74.4 million in capital formation; $101.7 million in government contract awards; and 111 new businesses started.About the FSBDC NetworkThe FSBDC at UCF is a member of the Florida SBDC Network, a statewide partnership program nationally accredited by the Association of America's SBDCs and funded in part by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Defense Logistics Agency, State of Florida and other private and public partners, with the University of West Florida serving as the network's lead host institution. For over 35 years, the FSBDC Network has nourished a statewide partnership between higher education and economic development organizations, dedicated to providing emerging and established business owners with management and technical assistance, enabling overall growth and increased profitability for the businesses and economic prosperity for the state. The FSBDC Network is a statewide service system of 41 centers with 60 outreach locations, including the FSBDC at UCF.In 2015, the Florida SBDCs served almost 45,500 entrepreneurs and small business owners through consulting and training, resulting in 217,849 jobs created, retained or saved; $29.3 billion in sales growth; $947.4 million in capital accessed; $2.1 billion in government contract awards; and 3,857 new businesses started.